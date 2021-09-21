College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. Katherine M. Graybill, of Columbia, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in global studies. Robert J. Marenick, of Mountville, received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and professional writing.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Lancaster — Emily Carey, Bachelor of Science; Madeline Masengarb, Bachelor of Arts. Lititz — Nathan Boyer, Bachelor of Science. Millersville — Sydney Leichliter, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts.

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are Julia Campbell, Benjamin DeMarco, and Rachel Gantz, all of Lancaster; and Laura Lielbriedis, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are Emily Carey, of Lancaster; Sydney Leichliter, of Millersville; Madison Mathew, of Lancaster; and Olivia Nelson, of Mohnton.

Honors

Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster, was inducted into the Elmira College circle, or chapter, of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society in spring 2021.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.