College news

Graduations

Hannah Matangos has earned her Ph.D. in German literature and culture and visual studies from the Pennsylvania State University. A 2013 graduate of Ephrata High School, she received a Bachelor of Art in global affairs and art history from George Mason University in 2017. She is the daughter of Bill Matangos and Susie Almon-Matangos, of Ephrata. Matangos resides in State College and is currently employed with Art of the Rural, a collaborative organization that promotes knowledge and networking through rural-urban exchanges. She also is adjunct teaching at Pennsylvania State University.

Thomas McIntyre, of Marietta, was one of 37 students to earn a Master of Science in physician assistant studies in August 2023 at Thiel College, Greenville, in the inaugural graduating class for that program.

Amy Tomlinson, of Lancaster, recently earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. The daughter of David and Beverly Tomlinson, she attended Millersville University for undergraduate work. She will take part in a small animal rotating internship at Crown Veterinary Specialists in Lebanon, New Jersey.

