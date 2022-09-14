College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh - Johnstown campus. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Dandre J. Bell, Yarelis N. Gomez Torres, Jacob P. Johnson, Victoria L. Mims, C.J. Morton. Marietta — Will Small. Mohnton — Ryan C. Molfetta. Paradise — Kaitlyn R. Graybill. Ronks — Alexander Markley. Robesonia — George Walter Ungerer. Stevens — Colleen Danielle Lafferty.

Cole Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Marywood University, where he is majoring in architecture. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Carter Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he is majoring in architectural technology. A 2020 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Michael Clow, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list with high honors for the spring 2022 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina. Siena Gates, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s list with a 3.8 GPA or higher. Named to the dean’s list were Elizabeth Ruggiero, of Morgantown; and Lauren Wagstaff, of Millersville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Tampa. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Samantha Schlegel, Nicholas Weaver. Lititz — Lillian Marino, Madelyn Nolt. Willow Street — Lakelan Reynolds, Katelyn Smith.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Jashia Hill, of New Holland; and Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia.

Christopher Martin, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Maine. They are Caeli Connolly, of Elizabethtown; C.J. Evans-Ralston, of Oxford; and Colin Fitzgerald, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns. Conestoga — Isaac Hostetter. East Earl — Madison Reeser. Elizabethtown — Matthew Piermattei, James Rodgers. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder. Lancaster — Jackson Casey, Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Ian Herr, Brian Hoffman, Jacob Kopelman, Shawn Larroza, Katelyn Steinhart. Lititz — Mason Lefever, Elizabeth Martin, Lindsay Quinn. Mohnton — Nicholas Trinkley. Newmanstown — Olivia Weik. Nottingham — Rosemary Mack. Oxford — Payton Ingiosi, Julianna Salvadore. Strasburg — Ashton Spahr.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Luke Brumm. Denver — Zachary Hooper. Elizabethtown — Mia Roth, Spencer Roth, Garrit Witters. Honey Brook — Leo Makalsky. Lancaster — Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Ethan Logue, Celina Nazario, Jay Nazario, Dara Prak, Alex Rosenberg. Lititz — Daniel Bjanes, Olivia Gallucci. Morgantown — Mia Basilio. Mount Joy — Sophie Buckwalter, Owen Heistand. Oxford — Michael Hale. Paradise — Trishelle Hoopes. Stevens — Owen Weaver. Strasburg — Jose Estevez.

Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

Shelby Deutsch, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Roger Williams University, Bristol, Rhode Island.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Emma Ulrich. Elizabethtown — Madison Fanus. Ephrata — Ashley Groff. Lancaster — Carsten Brodbeck, Coco Fulton, Shane Mundorf, Jordyn Ney, Jordan Schucker. Marietta — Myra Naqvi. Millersville — Gabe McGough. Mount Joy — Noah Morrison. Pequea — Katrina Faulkner.

Kayla Wenzler, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Wyoming.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are Lauren Dague, and Kendall Martin, both of Lancaster.

Luke Williams, of Morgantown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey.

Elias S. Rhoads, of East Petersburg, was named to the provost’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Wyoming.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Central Penn College. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Diego Tenorio. Columbia — Luz Bell, Marina Hanna. Conestoga — Sarah Bleacher. East Earl — Jane Grafenstine. Elizabethtown — Katy Krug, Kaeleigh Smedley. Ephrata — Barbara Boss, Amber Funk, Kimberly Matthews. Gap — Sarah Houck. Lancaster — Jose Anzules, Henry Dao, Arlene Diaz, Ray Duzan, Susan Enlow, Jordon Harsh, Tarah Lopez, Terri MacNeil, Siobhan Maughan, Sean Millan, Anthony Nguyen, Chelsie Ober, Briana Riley, Cassandra Sanchez, Edna Santiago Quirindongo, Casey Trone, Angela Williams, Deborah Yocum. Leola — Emily Morgan, Justin Oberholtzer. Lititz — Kerrigan McCardell, Brett McCoy, Morgan Metzler. Manheim — Valerie Colon, James Schrecengost. Marietta — Amanda Bucher, Brandy Garnett, McKenna Palmer. Mount Joy — Tanner Kennedy, Kayla Murren. Mountville — Yadira Cedeno. Nottingham — Johanna Bertogli. Ronks — Christina Jones. Salunga — Emily Sinclair. Willow Street — Brooke Morgano.

Connor T. Pernice, of Landisville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, was named to first honors on the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.8 or above for the spring 2022 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Aaron DeGrave, of Columbia, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Zachary Gentils. Ephrata — Christopher T. Hensley, Bioncia Jean Hooper, Patrick J. Palma. Honey Brook — Nathan Shelby Romig. Stevens — Alan Phommahaxay.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts. They are Rachel Howe, of Morgantown; and Anna Quiros, of Lititz.

