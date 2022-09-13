College news

Livia Jackson, of Manheim, is one of six Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse players named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Academic Honor Roll.

Madison Harnish, of Newmanstown, earned her whitecoat July 23, 2022, as part of the Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 at the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities). The whitecoat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their clinical training, which is off-campus clinic rotations.

Area Kutztown University softball student-athletes were among those who earned Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America scholar-athlete honors for the recently completed 2021-22 academic year. They are Kristin Geesey, of Bainbridge; and Aysha Gibbs, of Mount Joy.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award status for the recently completed 2021-22 academic year at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Sydney Pierson, Erin Shifflet, Alicia Underkoffler. Ephrata — Caroline Weber. Leola — Dana Wentz. Lititz — Rylee Derr. Mohnton — Andrea Danciu. Willow Street — Colleen Gilbert.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award status for the recently completed 2021-22 academic year at Bloomsburg University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, women’s soccer. Lancaster — Sarah Castronova, women’s track and field; Katherine Fluck, lacrosse; Erin Gingrich, lacrosse. Millersville — Anna Sugra, women’s swimming. Mohnton — Courtney Hubric, women’s swimming. Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, field hockey. New Holland — Megan Fisher, women’s basketball. Strasburg — Emma Gochnauer, women’s basketball.

Josh Farina, of Lititz, a member of the baseball team, was one of 37 Mansfield University student-athletes who earned the Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award for the recently completed 2021-22 academic year.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award status for the recently completed 2021-22 academic year at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, women’s basketball. Lancaster — Kayln Keen, women’s soccer; Justin Lichtenwalner, baseball; Summer Peters, softball; Elijah Washington, men’s basketball. Landisville — Abigail Burdyn, women’s soccer. Quarryville — Morgan Perry, women’s track and field / women’s cross country.

Area students were among those who earned their white coats Aug. 6, 2022, at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Dylan Quinn. Lancaster — Alexandra Angheloiu, Daniel Cheston, Matthew Hamers. Lititz — Robert Keebler. Robesonia — Erich Miller.

William Yaeger, of Lancaster, received the National Science Foundation - Research Experiences for Undergraduates Award at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. The REU program supports active research participation by undergraduate students in areas of research funded by the NSF. Yaeger will be using his scholarship to conduct research at the Bigelow Lab for Ocean Sciences in Maine.

Toby Ashby, of Lancaster, received the Elmira College Key Award for academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College. Elmira, New York.

Samantha Eynon, of Lancaster, was among ten Muhlenberg College players named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association 2022 Academic Honor Roll.

