College news

Graduations

Cole A. Snavely, of Lititz, graduated cum laude with a Professional Bachelor’s of Architecture degree from Marywood University, Scranton, on May 14, 2022. A graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Adam Peifer, of Bainbridge, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Lebanon Valley College in spring 2022.

Van Hostetler, of Landisville, earned a Bachelor of Music in audio and music production from Lebanon Valley College in spring 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Allison Kuntz, Master of Science in health care administration. Millersville — Linnhe Martin, Master of Science in management. Morgantown — Suzanne Wetzel, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude. Stevens — Alan Phommahaxay, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Honey Brook — Phillip Bell, Bachelor of Arts in business administration. Lancaster — Jarred Ford, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in public health and a minor in sustainability studies; Laura Horner, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history; Ara Ludwig, Bachelor of Science in mathematics and psychology. Lititz — Maleah Hess, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a minor in economics and mathematics; Kyle Lando, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in finance and accounting. Mount Joy — Brenna Barber, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in environmental science and a minor in chemistry. Stevens — Lindsay Helock, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and a minor in dance.

Area students were among those who received degrees from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. These include August 2021 graduates, December 2021 graduates and May 2022 graduates. Zachary Fox, of Lititz, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a Master of Science in athletic training. Charlotte Evans, of Robesonia, earned a graduate certificate in anatomy and physiology. Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology.

Meghan Golden, of Ephrata, earned a Master of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Georgia.

Area students were among those who received degrees May 7, 2022, from Edinboro University. Karen Sue Bruteyn, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Arts in counseling - school counseling. Anthony James Cox, of Quarryville, earned a Master of Education in teacher leadership. Derek M. Long, of Robesonia, earned a Master of Arts in counseling - school counseling. Caitlin Pysher Wagner, of Mount Joy, earned a Master of Arts in counseling - school counseling.

Area students were among those who received degrees May 7, 2022, from the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. Emily Curry, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in dance. Owen Miller, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Mariana Gerovasilis, Associate of Science in criminal justice, cum laude, and Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude; Devin Greener, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude; Aolany Mercado, Master of Science in speech language pathology. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald, Bachelor of Science in secondary education, English, summa cum laude.

Rasheed Creary, of Lancaster, graduated from Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut, in May 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated with honors June 5, 2022, from Elmira College, Elmira, New York. Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude. Adam Eby, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. Clay Oberholtzer, of Ephrata, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in television-radio. Bailey Rye, of Columbia, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in cinema & photography.

Siena Gates, of Lancaster, graduated from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina, in spring 2022.

Nikolas Novak, of Honey Brook, earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science on May 5, 2022, from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Katherine Emma Larkin, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in geology from Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia, on May 26, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. Shane Burke, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in software engineering. Daniel Lemaster, of Kinzers, earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration. Jensen McConnell, of Lititz, earned a Master of Science for Teachers in visual arts - all grades.

Matthew Miller, of Ephrata, earned a master’s degree in athletic training from Manchester University, North Manchester, Indiana, on May 21, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated May 8, 2022, from Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts. Julia Henkel, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production. Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds, earned a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production. Brendan Massar, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre.

Aaron DeGrave, of Columbia, earned a Bachelor of Science in computer and digital forensics from Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont, after the spring 2022 semester.

Matt Lane, of Manheim, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in quantitative economics from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, on May 22, 2022.

Stephanie Renee Demaeyer, of Leola, earned a Master of Business Administration in human resource management in spring 2022 from Park University, Parkville, Missouri.

Dillon Embry, of Ephrata, earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Trine University, Angola, Indiana, at the end of the summer 2022 semester.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.