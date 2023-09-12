College news

Honors

Paul S. Sherban, of Lancaster, received his white coat at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine during a ceremony for the Class of 2027 on Aug. 1, 2023. Sherban is a 2012 graduate of Lancaster Country Day School.

Area students were among those recognized at Lebanon Valley College for serving as first-year mentors and guiding new first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley. They are listed with their hometowns. East Petersburg — Sarah Draude. Elizabethtown — Carley Herndon, Kaitlyn Snyder. Ephrata — Taylor Cassidy, Ashley Duchnowski. Lancaster — Eleanor Deeg, Mia Deibert. Lititz — Olivia Delgiacco. Manheim — Victoria Moreno.

Area student-athletes at Alvernia University were named to respective 2023 Spring Academic All-MAC Teams. Joshua Kreider, of Elizabethtown, baseball team, and a sophomore majoring in health care science, was a first team ABCA All-Region relief pitcher and second team All-MAC Commonwealth honoree. Kreider appeared in 19 games and pitched 26 and one third innings. He finished the season with a 1.03 ERA and struckout 24 batters while giving up just 20 hits. He allowed just three earned runs and gave up just five extra base hits. This is Kreider’s first Academic All-MAC honor. W. Luke Fagley, of Mohnton, men’s golf team, and a graduate student in the MBA program, was a second team All-MAC Commonwealth and the 2023 Men’s Golf MAC Senior Scholar Athlete. Fagley took sixth at the MAC Commonwealth championship. He played in 17 rounds during the 2022-23 season and finished the year with a 77.14 scoring average. He finished the year with six top-10 finishes, and one top-three finish. This is Fagley's third Academic All-MAC honor. Katherine Lapinsky, of Lancaster, women’s golf team, and a sophomore majoring in accounting, finished seventh at the MAC Championship to earn second team All-MAC honors. Lapinsky played in 19 rounds during the 2022-23 season and finished the year with a 79.0 scoring average. She had two first place finishes during the season, three top-three finishes, and 14 top-10 finishes. This is Lapinsky's second All-MAC honor.

Area students are among those at Albright College named Peer Orientation Persons — mentors who guide students through their first year on campus, beginning with summer on-boarding and Welcome Weekend. They are Mineishka Garcia, of Lancaster; Stella Longer, of Lititz; Ray Negron, of Lancaster; and Sarai Simmons, of Columbia.

Area students are among those at Albright College named resident assistants. They are Charles Leidig, of Lancaster; Victoria Schiding, of Lancaster; Mineishka Garcia, of Lancaster; and Stella Longer, of Lititz.

Area students are among those at Lebanon Valley College who studied abroad in summer 2023. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Victoria Bondarenko. Denver — Yuliya Shepilo. Ephrata — Meg McCracken, Jocelyn Umana. Holtwood — Jordan Stum. Lancaster — Pablo Beltran, Emma Houck, Lauren Weaver. Lititz — Elise Balmer, John Clawson, Lindsey Mousch, Liliana Weidman. Manheim — Tyler Hartl. Willow Street — Abigail Nagle.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.