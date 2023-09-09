College news

Graduations

Erica Corey, of Lititz, graduated magna cum laude from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science.

Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2023 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Elizabethtown — Nathan Hoyer, Associate of Applied Science in physical therapist assistant; Kayla M. Kent, Bachelor of Science in applied health studies: surgical technology concentration, summa cum laude. Holtwood — Joy Melinda Keener, combined Bachelor/Master of Science in physician assistant studies. Lancaster — Brittany Nicole Neeper, Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology. Maytown — Zackery W. Emswiler, Associate of Applied Science in heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis, honors, and Associate of Applied Science in heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis, honors. Middletown — Gabrielle P. Krupilis, Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology; Alyssa Ann Martz, Associate of Applied Science in radiography; Abigail Marie Wisniewski, Associate of Applied Science in radiography. Reinholds — Iann S. Firestone, Associate of Applied Science in forest technology.

Area students were among those who graduated in August 2023 from Lebanon Valley College. Pablo Beltran, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in history. Caleb Gaumer, of Elizabethtown, earned a Master of Science in clinical exercise physiology. Corbin Noel, of Reinholds, earned a master of business administration. Margaret Parsons, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude. Nicole Reppert, of Lititz, earned a Master of Science in STEM education. Jordan Stum, of Holtwood, earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology, summa cum laude. Halie Wurts, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology, cum laude.

