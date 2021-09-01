College news

Graduations

Nathan Bucher, of Elizabethtown, graduated Aug. 8, 2021, from Ohio State University with a masters degree in accounting. He will begin working for KPMG in Columbus, Ohio, in September. He is the son of Wesley and Pamela Bucher, of Elizabethtown

Grace Stewart, of Denver, graduated with honors July 1, 2021, from University of St. Andrews, Scotland, with a Master of Arts in international relations and modern languages - Arabic and Persian. A 2017 graduate of Linden Hall, she is currently working and residing in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Mummau, of Mount Joy, earned a Master of Arts in clinical psychology and will continue in her doctoral studies at Widener University.

Valerie Mummau, of Mount Joy, graduated with a degree in international studies from University Carlos 111 of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

Emily Hannah Adelaide Gonzalez, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in earth and oceanographic science and German on May 29, 2021, from Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. Jody Hoover, of Ephrata, received an Associate in Applied Science in early childhood education; Carla Landis, of Reinholds, received an Associate in Applied Science in early childhood education; Berna Romero, of Ephrata, received a specialized diploma in child development associate.

Dean’s list

Cole Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marywood University, where he is majoring in architecture. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Joseph A. Lapp, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters at Juniata College, Huntingdon.

Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, where she is a senior majoring in software engineering.

Dustin Hinkle, of Brownstown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are Vicky Chan, of Elizabethtown; and Katie Zhang, of Lititz.

