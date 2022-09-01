College news

Dean’s list

Daniel Foltz has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Villanova University, where he is pursuing degrees in both economics and accounting through The Villanova School of Business, and currently is studying international economics in Rome, Italy. Foltz is involved in the university’s Business Analytics Society, Economics Club, and Sports Analytics Club. Next summer he will intern with Deloitte & Touche LLP in the audit and assurance group, based in the firm’s McClean, Virginia, office. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Tanner Beck, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Zack Harvey. Manheim — Brendan R. King. Mohnton — Alexandra P. Weinstein, Nicole H. Weinstein. Mount Joy — Tanner J. Kohler. Reinholds — Elise P. Westhafer. Stevens — Kayla M. Oberholtzer.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. They are Julie Shupp, of Denver; and Bethany Zimmerman, of Stevens.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Earning highest honors with a GPA of 3.90 or higher, are Peyton Denlinger, of Lancaster; Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; Amanda Mueller, of Ephrata; and Jessica Weinoldt, of East Petersburg. Earning honors with a GPA between 3.50-3.69 are Christina Baker and Harrison Booth, both of Leola.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Earning the president’s list were Samantha Jones, of Lititz; and Olivia Pikarski, of Lancaster. Students earning dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Madeline Eby. Lancaster — Drew Ketcham, Meghan Kosmela, Tristan Kruse, Julia Sell, Ashley Wenger. Lititz — Alexa Day, Jordan Kelley. Millersville — Alexis Hemmerly. Mohnton — Kara McClure.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Darren Main, Conor Meise, Saige Musser. Elizabethtown — Cael Brandt, Megan Gray. Landisville — Laura Miller. Leola — Josh Mathiot. Lititz — Aaron Lielbriedis, Paul Peachey. Mount Joy — Kami Mummau. Mountville — Tim Hermansen. Quarryville — Gavin Landis, Jalen Landis.

Hana Paige Musser, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Moravian University, Bethlehem. They are Eric Gilbert, of Elizabethtown; Angelique Lee, of Ephrata; and Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Rachel Misciagna. Denver — Rimma Denisenko. Ephrata — Maya Burdick, Hannah Plowmaker, Ceirra Zeager. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger. Lancaster — Daniil Artemovich Imanov, Mineishka Garcia, Samantha Seador. Manheim — Kelsey Groff. Mohnton — Julia Rentschler. Morgantown — Alicia Cone. Narvon — Leah Strausser. Robesonia — Alexandra Pancu, Taylor Straub. Willow Street — Stephen Shelley.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are Katherine Anderton, of Elizabethtown; Sarah Baldauff, of Landisville; Josiah Butterfield, of Paradise; and Tyler Eberly, of Denver.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.8 or higher for the spring 2022 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Anna Bert. Lancaster — Elizabeth Adams, Gia Hetrick, Jillian Sebelist.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Gordonville — Caroline Horst. Lancaster — Samantha Eynon, Jarred Ford, Laura Horner, Imany Zorrilla. Lititz — Maleah Hess, Kyle Lando. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Mount Joy — Brenna Barber. Stevens — Lindsay Helock.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina. They are Kira Gunderson, of Leola; and Areanna Kroll, of Marietta.

Sarah Van Scoten, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Melaina Joy King. Lancaster — Eleena Joy Westlund. Manheim — Sydney M. Oxenrider. Oxford — Emily Ann Muniz, Cecilia Marie Muscella.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Abigail Claus, Devin McMahon, Julie Reichert. Lititz — Colin Rider. Wrightsville — Emily Snyder.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Meg Noble. Lancaster — Stephanie Horst, Annie Shand. Leola — Lauren Thrush. Paradise — Derek Hershey.

Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Sydney Vreeland. Elizabethtown — McKena Smith. Lancaster — Devin Greener. Lititz — Carly Fairchild. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald, Hailey Fry, Theresa Thompson. Willow Street — Madison Trout.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Utah. They are Abigail B. Francis, of Lititz; Dillon Patrick Otto, of Lancaster; and Nidhi N. Patel, of Lancaster.

