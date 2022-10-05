College news

Graduations

Storm Zink, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 29, 2022. Zink earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences from the University of the Sciences in 2021. She is the daughter of David Zink, of Chesapeake City, Maryland; and Angel Houck, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who graduated in August 2022 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Patrick Aten, of Lancaster, earned a bachelor’s in industrial design. Kara McClure, of Mohnton, earned a bachelor’s in sport and recreation management.

Dean’s list

Hannah Stork, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2022 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Danna Yerkes, of Lititz, was named to the honor’s list with a 3.3 or higher GPA for the summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.

Honors

Jenna M. Walmer, of Mount Joy, is a 2022-23 recipient of an Omicron Delta Kappa General Scholarship. Walmer is currently a Ph.D. student at Syracuse University in the social psychology program. Her current research addresses why people downplay the severity of human trafficking. At the university, she is also a teaching assistant for the introductory psychology course and led recitations. After her first year as a doctoral student, Walmer was selected to be an instructor of record for the course. Prior to enrolling at Syracuse, Walmer graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Art with a major in Holocaust and genocide studies. She also received a Master of Science with a major in psychology at West Chester University. While there, Walmer co-wrote a book chapter on diary studies in higher education and an article on her master’s thesis. In 2019, she graduated from Bridgewater College, where she was initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa. Since becoming a member of the society, Walmer has been involved with its Student Advisory Board and National Awards Committee. Outside of her academic endeavors, Walmer coaches a local swim team and volunteers at the crime victims center.

Anita Zakharov, of Denver, was inducted into the Alvernia University chapter of Pi Theta Epsilon, the national occupational therapy honor society.

