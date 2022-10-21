College news

Honors

Three ABC Keystone apprentices received top scores at the Keystone Chapter’s Individual Local Craft Competition on Oct. 1, 2022, held at the Chapter’s state-of-the-art training facility in Manheim. Richard Barnhart, of Millersville, and an apprentice with Frey Lutz Corp., earned first place in plumbing. Matthew Flores, of Ronks, and an apprentice with Benchmark Construction Company, Inc., earned first place in carpentry. Evan Williams, of Lancaster, and an apprentice with Haller Enterprises, earned first place in electrical. The top scorers in each trade who demonstrated superior skills, training and safe work practices received a $75 Home Depot card and an all-expenses paid trip to the upcoming 2023 ABC National Craft Competition to be held March 16, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida. At the national competition, they will compete against craftspeople from ABC’s 68 chapters nationwide. The local craft competition is made possible through support of ABC Keystone Chapter members. This year, the competition also featured the Chapter’s first-ever Team Competition designed to demonstrate safety along with craft interdependency and teamwork; simulate working conditions where planning is critical to success; highlight individual leadership and workmanship skills as the project was assembled and completed; and work through problems as a team. The winners of the 2022 ABC Keystone Local Team Craft Competition are listed with their craft, company and hometown. Carpentry — Jason Birdwell, Benchmark Construction Co., Inc. (Brownstown); Electrical — Gavin Sangrey, Meadow Valley Electric, Inc. (Ephrata); Plumbing — Ryan Eberly, Flow Mechanical (Manheim); Sheet Metal — Phillip Gregg, James Craft & Son Inc. (Manchester).

Claire Thomas, of Elizabethtown, earned her nursing White Coat in a ceremony held Sept. 17, 2022, by the Bloomsburg Department of Nursing at Bloomsburg, a Commonwealth University.

Brian Hoffman, of Lancaster, earned best presentation and research in the engineering category for the project “Conversion of Styrofoam into value-added products,” done with associate professor Dipendu Saha, during the Widener University Summer Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Symposium on Sept. 23, 2022.

Damian Tobias, of Elizabethtown, is the recipient of a $5,000 Father Tom Schaefer Scholarship from SAGE Scholars Educational Foundation at Saint Francis University, where he is a first-year student in the Shields School of Business. The SAGE Scholars Educational Foundation in 2019 pledged $1,000,000 in scholarship funds to further support SAGE Scholars’ mission — making higher education more affordable. 2022 marks the fourth year of the annual Dr. James B. Johnston scholarship essay contest. Damian’s essay stood out for the top scholarship prize of $5,000.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.