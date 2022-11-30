College news

Graduation

Ryan Wallace, of Honey Brook, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Elmira College, Elmira, New York, on June 5, 2022.

Honors

Tahrington Phillips, of Wrightsville, is Washington and Lee University’s 18th Rhodes scholar. Phillips, a senior at W&L double majoring in cognitive and behavioral science and English, will begin graduate studies next fall at the University of Oxford in England. The scholarship, which averages approximately $75,000 per year, and up to as much as $250,000, fully funds two to four years of study at Oxford. In spring 2021, Phillips was honored with the Edward Lee Pinney Prize — one of four special honors voted on by members of the university and noted at graduation — which the Student Affairs Committee awards to an undergraduate student who “demonstrates extraordinary commitment to personal scholarship and to the nurturing of intellectual life at Washington and Lee.” Phillips was one of only two juniors to be initiated in spring 2022 into Phi Beta Kappa, the national academic honor society, and one of 13 juniors selected in spring 2022 for Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. She is the head community assistant for Woods Creek and Theme Houses for the Office of Residence Life, a leader with the Perry Minority Athlete Coalition, the treasurer and public relations chair for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a student representative on W&L's Student Affairs Committee. She is also a captain on the varsity women’s basketball team, the co-president of W&L’s all-female a capella group, a research assistant in a cognitive and behavioral science research lab and a three-time student co-facilitator for W&L's recently launched First-Year Experience course, which is designed to introduce first-year students to college life. Phillips, a Johnson Scholar who graduated from Linden Hall, also wrote a “Diversity and Inclusion Playbook” for W&L that serves as an educational tool for sports teams across campus to have important conversations about race and gender identity. To date, this playbook has been shared with members of W&L’s women’s soccer team and the men’s and women’s track and field teams. For her work, Phillips received the university’s Decade Award at the end of her sophomore year, given to the rising junior who “has shown involvement and leadership within the W&L academic and extracurricular communities and who has furthered discussions of women’s issues on campus and beyond.”

Kutztown University Master of Fine Art student Ilze Spilde, of Mohnton, won a Silver Award in the Graphis New Talent Showcase 2021 for her advertisement for Governor Mifflin girls lacrosse team.

Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata, was recognized at the Nov. 6, 2022, Undergraduate Awards ceremony at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland, where Ludwig is a senior majoring in elementary education. Ludwig earned The Jane M. Prichard Memorial Award, which is awarded annually to a female undergraduate student who not only demonstrates a high level of academic achievement, but also participates in activities and programs which promote the college.

Emily Louie, of Elizabethtown, earned the Alumni Association Scholarship of the Former Abington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing at York College of Pennsylvania, where Louie is a senior majoring in nursing.

Nick Denlinger, of Lancaster, earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honors at Alvernia University, where he is a member of the men’s soccer team. Denlinger also earned Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth Men’s Soccer honors following his performance during the 2022 season, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference on Nov. 11, 2022.

