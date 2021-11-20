College news

Dean’s list

Andrew McCullough Pritchard, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list with highest honors of a 3.85 or better GPA for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire. They are Samuel Brandt, of Lancaster; and Michael Clow, of Leola.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. They are Peter Bilson, of Lititz; Lillian Marino, of Lititz; and Samantha Schlegel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are Elizabeth Bierly, of Mountville; Kendall Martin, of Lancaster; Clay Oberholtzer, of Ephrata; and Bailey Rye, of Columbia.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Devon L. Dorbich. Elizabethtown — Jillian G. Bradley, Zack Harvey. Landisville — Catherine E. Shin. Mohnton — Nicole H. Weinstein. Manheim — Brendan R. King. Mount Joy — Tanner J. Kohler, Simone I. van der Lee. Reinholds — Elise P. Westhafer.

Honors

John Lohman, of Robesonia, was inducted into the Delphi Society for the spring 2021 semester at Cedar Crest College, Allentown. Delphi is the college’s honor society for undergraduate students. Students who have a GPA of 3.8 at the end of their junior or senior year are recognized as members.

Area students were among those who recognized in May 2021 at Susquehanna University, Selingsgrove. Rachael Blaine, of Elizabethtown, received the Outstanding Service in Creative Writing Award. Kaitlyn McMullen, of Lancaster, received the Charles E. Lyle Senior Psi Chi Award and the Sigma Alpha Iota Scholastic Award, which is given to the Sigma Alpha Iota senior member with the highest GPA. Jillian Michales, of Lancaster, received the Outstanding Student in Broadcasting Award. Daniel Sellers, of Elizabethtown, received the Departmental Honors, Creative Writing Award. Annie Vogt, of Akron, received the 2021 Outstanding Senior in the Department of Art and Design Award.

