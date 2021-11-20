College news

Dean’s list

Mary Elizabeth Wagner was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the Lew Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University, where she is a junior majoring in public relations with a minor in chemistry. A 2019 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Jim and Lori Wagner, of Lancaster.

Molly Stott, of Conestoga, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

Shelby I. Martin, of Holtwood, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at SUNY Morrisville.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. They are Anna Bert, of Elizabethtown; Dominic France, of Lancaster; Bethany Kao, of Lancaster; and Jillian Sebelist, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are Nicholas Breznak, of Lititz; Katherine Creamer, of Mohnton; and Anthony Milazzo, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem. They are Kasey Draude, of Lancaster; Jenevieve Eberly, of Quarryville; Benjamin Ilkhanoff, of Lititz; Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz; and Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Cole Livingston. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder. Lancaster — Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Kathryn Labezius, Katelyn Steinhart, Hailey Welchans, Leah Wieland. Lititz — Huy Nguyen. Morgantown — Kayli Krohmer. Nottingham — Anna Cooney, Nicole Gomez. Oxford — Hannah D'Aquanno. Quarryville — Allison McDowell.

Honors

Grant Lin, of Robesonia, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Rafael Mateo-Mota, of Lancaster, received the Student Leadership Award at Central Penn College on June 12, 2021, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in corporate communications.

Cassandra L. Enck, of Ephrata, was among graduate students recognized for outstanding master’s and doctoral degrees in spring 2021 at The University of Scranton. Enck received the Outstanding Student Award for Rehabilitation Counseling.

Area high school seniors were awarded nursing scholarships this spring from Luthercare. Each received a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a career in the nursing industry. They are listed with their high schools. Kaylee Boll, of Manheim Township, Mary Kate Bomberger, of Warwick, Alyssa Eberly, of Warwick, Emma Graybill, of Warwick, Natalie Laster, of Cedar Crest, Kyrah Leeper, of Cedar Crest, Allie Nolt, of ELCO, Taylor Orr, of Manheim Township, Reghan Radmore, of Manheim Township, and Jenna Wagner, of Manheim Central.

