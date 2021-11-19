College news

Dean’s list

Amelia Risser, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University.

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Sarah McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.

Denis Harkin, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio.

Rebecca Scott, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA were Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster; and Mikayla Kegel, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5-3.99 are Maura Bramlitt, of Landisville; Janessa Ocasio, of Mohnton; Peter Ocasio, of Mohnton; Ashley Traband, of Honey Brook; Megan Wallace, of Honey Brook; and Eden Wickenheiser, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA were Derek Davis, of Columbia; Kaden Peart, of Lancaster; and Hope Schoelkopf, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA were Aaron Anater, of Lancaster; Bethany Burton, of Lancaster; Courtnie Mamula, of Lancaster; and Joseph Wentling, of Silver Spring.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Alexa Bennetch. Lancaster — Grace Fahrney, Josiah Frith, Anna Peris, Samuel Whitton, William Yaeger, Jamie Zamrin. Leola — Jordyn Hock. Lititz — Nicolas Altenderfer, Ethan Heller, Rachel Houser. Mohnton — Aiden McCurley. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen.

Honors

Area students were among those who were honored in spring 2021 at Grove City College. Darin Mumma, of Lititz, won the Bechtell Award. Established in 1951, this annual award is given to an outstanding senior in the biological and physical sciences. Katie Grosh, of Salunga, won the Crombie Allen Peace Prize. Pi Gamma Mu is an international honor society in social science. Its purpose is to improve scholarship in the social sciences and to achieve synthesis therein. A monetary prize is awarded to the member who best serves the organization.

