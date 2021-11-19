College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are Regan LaRue Church, of Lancaster; Allyson Spenser DeBerry, of Elizabethtown; and Allison Lillie Stanavich, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Hope Abel, Miles Book. Ephrata — Ally Richwine. Lancaster — Auden Block, Sophie Granbois, Jake Schaefer, Anneliese Smith, Hannah Schultheis. Lititz — Taylor Kopan, Meghan Quinn, Connor Vucovich. Paradise — Kara Huenink.

Area student-athletes were among those named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll at Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Denver — Cody Shay, football team; Angela Strock, women’s soccer. East Earl — Travis Fischer, football. Elizabethtown — Alyssa Hamilton, softball; Elizabeth Henriques, women’s soccer; Braydon Shuck, men’s soccer; Kaitlyn Welch, women’s tennis and women’s swimming. Ephrata — Jocelyn Umana, women’s soccer. Honey Brook — Jeremy Deihm, men’s basketball. Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s outdoor track and field and men’s cross country; Morgan Ernst, women’s lacrosse; Amanda Keller, field hockey; Carly Kleintop, women’s soccer; Cole Lehman, men’s outdoor track and field and men’s cross country; Lucy McGloshen, women’s soccer; Brianna Mumma, women’s soccer; Kurtis Rineer, men’s soccer; Lauren Weaver, women’s soccer; Emily Wilczek, women’s tennis; Sarah Wolfe, women’s swimming. Leola — Jacquelyn McBride, women’s tennis. Lititz — Jayna Class, volleyball; Evan Crawford, men’s lacrosse; Joshua Croyle, men’s lacrosse; Julia Forsythe, softball; Louise Nicole Honrade, women’s tennis; Madeline Reider, field hockey; Blair Shaffer, baseball; Alice Thorsen, volleyball; Liliana Weidman, women’s soccer; Lois Yeater, women’s tennis. Manheim — Madison Carper, women’s soccer; Bryce Eberly, baseball; Tyler Hartl, football; Kody Kegarise, football; Livia Jackson, women’s lacrosse; Zachary Reed, men’s soccer and men’s outdoor track and field; Samuel Tobias, men’s soccer. Millersville — Allison Hege, women’s lacrosse; Mikiah Sangrey, volleyball; Mount Joy — Sarah Leidich, field hockey; Erika Schell, women’s swimming; Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, women’s soccer and women’s golf. Newmanstown — Sarah Shollenberger, field hockey. Oxford — Abigail Jordan, women’s swimming. Pequea — Kyle Echterling, men’s swimming. Reinholds — Brandon Brubaker, football; Kendall Halsey, women’s tennis. Stevens — Mason Klaus, men’s lacrosse; Derek Sauder, men’s swimming. Strasburg — Joseph Underwood, football. Willow Street — Abigail Nagle, women’s swimming; Kaitlyn Reed, volleyball.

Honors

n Alexia Eggleston, of Laurel, Maryland, a junior majoring in photography at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, has been selected as the 2021-22 recipient of the Mary Colleen Heil Presidential Scholarship. During their time at PCA&D, Eggleston has served as a member of BLAC, the college's Black Led Art Coalition; has participated in the PCA&D-Zayed Photography Exchange with Zayed University in Abu Dhabi; and has exhibited in three CORE Gallery shows: “Reawakening,” “Per Aspera Ad Astra,” and “While I Breathe, I Hope.” This scholarship award was established by the Board of Trustees of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in 2018 to honor President Emeritus Mary Colleen Heil in recognition of her 25 years of leadership and dedication to the college. The scholarship is awarded annually to an exceptional rising junior student who has been identified by the dean of the faculty in consultation with the department chairs.

