College news

Graduations

Erin Barnes, of Elizabethtown, earned a Master of Science in business administration in summer 2022 from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.

Honors

Five area students were selected as recipients of the 2022 Lancaster Medical Society Foundation scholarship awards. The competitive process, which makes selections based on good character, motivation, academic achievement and financial need, included submissions from applicants throughout Lancaster County. This year’s recipients included Kevin Chao, of Lancaster; Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim; Hannah Kuntz, of Elizabethtown; Launick Saint-Fort, of Ephrata; and Rhea Sullivan, of Landisville.

Saint-Fort, a trauma research coordinator, graduate of Penn State Berks and a first-year medical student at the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine was awarded $4,500. For Saint-Fort, whose younger years were spent as a enslaved child in Haiti, medical school and a potential career as a physician was beyond her wildest dreams. “As a child, I endured an array of childhood diseases, easily preventable through vaccination, as quality health care was not extended to the poor, and public health information was reserved for those who could read — in a country whose literacy rate is the lowest in the western hemisphere. These perspectives will allow me to relate to people of diverse backgrounds and recognize the cultural and psycho-social factors related to a patient’s perceptions of health, illness and the health care system. It is my ultimate goal as a physician to not only provide the utmost care to my patients but to be a beacon of hope for those who aspire to triumph over adversity,” Saint-Fort said.

Hanselman, an Elmira College graduate and research specialist, currently in her first year at Saint James School of Medicine in Illinois, received a $3,500 award. She explained that her passion to pursue medicine was conceived in a small orphanage in Vietnam. “By the time I was 5 years old, I had lost my biological father, mother and eldest sister due to lack of basic medical care,” Hanselman said. Placed in an orphanage at 7, Hanselman was assigned to care for the sickest babies but could only do so much to ease their pain and suffering. “These early childhood experiences sparked my dream to become a medical doctor and advocate for global access to reliable healthcare services.”

Kuntz, a former medical assistant with AmeriCorps and graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology is a first-year student at the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine. Her passion for medicine was fostered through her volunteer experiences working with underserved populations in Lancaster city and later in Rochester, New York. “Through becoming a doctor, I want to turn my empathy into action,” Kuntz said. “Through these experiences, I have gained a deeper understanding of how a patient’s socioeconomic status impacts disease diagnosis, treatment and prognosis. Most importantly, I have learned just how important it is for every patient to feel seen, heard and respected.”

Sullivan, a fourth-year M.D./Ph.D. student at the Pennsylvania College of Medicine and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University Schreyer Honors College, shared that her decision to pursue a career in medicine came after a few “startling realizations” that she had while in college. “The opioid epidemic didn’t feel ‘real’ to me until I was quite literally confronted with it,” Sullivan said. Witnessing the deaths of both a fellow college student and then a neighbor when home on break, she realized the impact of addiction. “These were tragic situations that shook me to my core. They framed for me, just how tight the grip of the opioid crisis had on our communities. I knew I wanted to harness my passion for science to help my community, which to this day, continues to suffer from opioid addition.”

Chao, a former medical scribe and volunteer smoking cessation counselor, is a Saint Joseph’s University (formerly University of the Sciences) graduate and second-year student at Drexel University College of Medicine. Chao’s choice to pursue medicine grew from childhood experiences with the health care system. Born with a heart abnormality that was incredibly difficult to manage, he credits his parents, pediatrician and cardiologist for their tireless care giving him a life that he would not otherwise have had. “The doctors I grew up seeing regularly became my role models in life because of their compassion and kindness. I want to give others what my doctors gave me — hope that life can improve.” Chao, Kuntz and Sullivan were all awarded $2,000 scholarships.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, was chosen to serve as a tutor in the Nesbitt-Johnston Writing Center at , Clinton, New York, for the fall 2022 semester. Nominated by faculty members, those chosen as tutors must demonstrate strong writing skills and relate well to their peers. They are considered to be among the best students at Hamilton. Lerner was also selected as docent for Hamilton College’s Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art. Lerner is working as a “Collection” student magazine editor and tour docent for the fall 2022 semester. Lerner, a junior majoring in art history and environmental studies, is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.

