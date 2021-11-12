College news

Graduations

Cmdr. Zack Hollcraft, a Mount Joy native, received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College on June 11, 2021. Hollcraft’s next positions are the executive officer of the Mobilization Center, Commander Navy Reserve Forces Command, and civilian position in the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Joshua Nolt, of Lancaster, earned a doctor of ministry degree from George Fox University, Newberg, Oregon, in spring 2021.

Seneca W. Straub, of Maytown, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Bachelor of Arts in French and Francophone studies in June 2021 from Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, New York.

Cameron Lovett, of Lancaster, graduated in June 2021 from Union College, Schenectady, New York, with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Area students were among those who graduated in the spring 2021 from Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Shannon Love, Bachelor of Arts in biology; Andrew Pogue, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering; Ava Warfel, Bachelor of Science in biology. Lititz — Sarah Knox, Bachelor of Science in animal behavior; Devyn Myers, Bachelor of Science in computer science and engineering; Zach Schaefer, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Mountville — Elyse Nissley, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Jessica Lynne Gregory, of Lancaster, received a dual Master of Social Work and Master of Divinity in social work in May 2021 from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Area students were among those who graduated in the spring 2021 from Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are Amber Dietrich, of Ephrata, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics and dance; Jon Horst, of Gordonville, Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in business administration; Lianna Sauve, of Lancaster, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history.

Area students were among those who graduated in June 2021 from Hood College, Frederick, Maryland. Corey Surette, of Elizabethtown, received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction. Joe Troncale, of New Holland, received a Master of Fine Arts in ceramic arts.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. East Petersburg — Quinten Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in television-radio; Bryan Karl, Bachelor of Science in clinical health studies. Lancaster — Michael Alfonso, Bachelor of Science in television-radio; Camryn Heister, Bachelor of Science in speech language pathology. Mountville — Elizabeth Bierly, Bachelor of Arts in journalism.

Jocelyn Crosby, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in education in May 2021 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are Riley Hughes, of Lancaster; Jane Le, of Lancaster; Joseph Lobeck, of Lancaster; and Noah Ongoro, of Lititz.

