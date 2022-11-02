College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer 2022 semester at Eastern Mennonite University. They are Mike Marino, of Lancaster; Kristopher Mast, of Lancaster; and Loni Waters, of Lancaster.

Hagen Supeck, of Lancaster, was recognized for UA Early College at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she was named to the director’s list with a 3.6 GPA or higher during the summer 2022 semester. Hagen is currently a senior at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, and the daughter of Andrew and LeAnn Supeck.

Honors

Area students were among those who were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in September 2022 at Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Naima Winder. Elizabethtown — Alexandria Frantz. Lancaster — Daniel Foreacre, Jennifer Matthews. Millersville — Sean Guckert, Elva Hoover. Mountville — Ariana Cuba-Rivera.

Area students were among those who have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. They are listed with their hometowns. Holtwood — Brooke Henry. Lancaster — Amy Antonucci. Mount Joy — Haley Hazlett, Sarah Hollinger, Christin Morris.

Ricky Yoder, of Leola, earned the Conservatory Memorial Scholarship in fall 2022 at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio. Yoder is a graduate of Manheim Township High School majoring in instrumental performance and computer science.

Area students were among those named to leadership positions within Albright College’s clubs and organizations for 2022. Raj Bhattarai, of Lancaster, was named treasurer of the Student Pennsylvania State Education Association. A graduate of Penn Manor High School, Bhattarai is studying accounting and early childhood education. Arylissa Diaz, of Willow Street, was named vice president of Panhel. A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg Senior High School, Diaz is studying psychology. Stella Longer, of Lititz, was named secretary of the Class of 2026. A graduate of Warwick Senior High School, Longer is studying biochemistry and biology.

Area students were among five students who earned scholarships at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, as 2022 Yoder and Webb Scholars. The scholarships cover full tuition and include admission into EMU’s Honors Program. They are Elili Asefa, of Lancaster; and Maria Longenecker, of Lancaster.

Aden Weybright, of Manheim, completed a premed summer 2022 immersion experience at Baylor University, where he spent nine weeks working in a lab through the Baylor College of Medicine’s undergraduate research SMART program. An undergraduate student at Eastern Mennonite University, he hopes to return to Baylor after graduation to a lab environment and then pursue a career in surgical oncology.

See Hla, of Lancaster, joined six other Eastern Mennonite University engineering students in summer 2022 with Engineers in Action, contributing to bridge building projects that increased access and safety for rural communities in West Virginia and Bolivia.

Anika Hurst, of Conestoga, spent several weeks in summer 2022 on biosecurity research and chemistry education in Australia. An undergraduate student at Eastern Mennonite University, Hurst was a member of the first group of six students funded by a three-year, $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

