College news

Dean’s list

Area student-athletes were among those recognized for their academic successes for the 2020-21 academic year at Bloomsburg University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, women’s soccer; Nick Stoner, baseball; Logan Yohn, football. Lancaster — Sarah Capoferri, women’s tennis; Taylor Capoferri, women’s tennis; Katherine Fluck, women’s lacrosse; Erin Gingrich, women’s lacrosse. Leola — Sarah Castronova, women’s cross country/track and field. Millersville — Anna Sugra, women’s swimming. Mohnton — Courtney Hubric, women’s swimming; Kolbie Reeser, baseball. Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, field hockey. New Holland — Megan Fisher, women’s basketball. Strasburg — Emma Gochnauer, women’s basketball.

Honors

Amanda DeCarolis, of Nottingham, has been named valedictorian of the Neumann University, Ashton, Class of 2021, where she graduated summa cum laude in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with minors in human resources and strategic communications. Her academic credentials, all earned in 3 1/2 years, include the Excellence in Business Administration award, two minors, an Honors Program certificate, and three National Honor Society memberships. As a member of a senior business seminar, she led a three-student team to a top 50 finish in the Business Strategy Game, an international business management contest that involved 2,968 teams from 164 colleges. DeCarolis has been active on campus since she arrived from Lancaster Catholic High School in 2017, diving into a host of activities and volunteer opportunities. Her favorite extracurriculars were Neumann Media, where she served as anchor and field reporter for the weekly Neumann Update broadcast, and the University Jazz Band, playing clarinet. DeCarolis lead campus tours as a Neumann Navigator, was a Presidential Ambassador, retreat leader for Campus Ministry, and volunteer for the university phone-a-thon and at St. Francis Inn, a soup kitchen in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. She also researched and created two presentations for Neumann’s LEAD Honors Conference and one for the annual Southeastern Pennsylvania Consortium for Higher Education Honors Conference.

Area Lebanon Valley College students produced and contributed to the annual publishing of the Green Blotter Literary Magazine which features poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and art submitted by undergraduate student writers everywhere. They are listed with their hometowns and roles or contributions. Denver — Alexandra Gonzalez, reader board that evaluated submissions and helped to select pieces for this edition; Lauren Walters, prose editor; Erin Ziegler, reader board that evaluated submissions and helped to select pieces for this edition. Elizabethtown — Brianna Eberly, media editor; Brody Johnston, website editor. Lancaster — Bethany Zatto, visual art assistant editor. Lititz — Eva Hain, prose contributor. Quarryville — Lauren Swisher, visual art editor.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Jessica Halligan, of Mohnton, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Meredith Norris, of Atglen, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Julia Tappany, of Millersville, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Duane Williams, of Elizabethtown, at Penn State University. Erica Wolfgang, of Morgantown, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

