College news

Honors

Tristan Mabee, of Elizabethtown, who is majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology at Elizabethtown College, was recently named a 2023 Barry Goldwater Scholar. Considered to be the country’s preeminent undergraduate scholarship award in natural sciences, mathematics, and engineering, the Goldwater Scholarship was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in these fields. During his time at Elizabethtown College, Mabee has been an active member of the campus community as an Honors and Momentum student, as well as a co-captain of Momentum’s Kinesis Peer Academic Advising Team. He has received numerous research grants, including a TriBeta Biological Honor Society grant and Etown’s Summer Enrichment Grant. He has also spent the previous two summers on campus conducting research as part of the Summer Creative Arts and Research Program (SCARP). Mabee’s research has primarily focused on synthesizing tools to improve molecular recognition of ribonucleic acid (RNA) using a neutral nucleic acid analogue, called PNA.

David Rentschler received the first Widener University Center for Education Dr. Brenda Gilio Alumni Leadership Award presented May 11, 2023, at commencement. Dr. Rentschler received his Doctor of Education degree in 1996 from Widener University and served there as an adjunct associate professor in health and human services for the past 25 years. Dr. Rentschler resides in Manheim Twp. and is a retired teacher/administrator in the School District of Lancaster.

Clay William Weaver, of Reinholds, earned the 2023 Student of the Year award from the Criminal Justice Department at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Area students were among those who earned year-end awards for academic work at Albright College, Reading. Erika Jerrahian, of Ephrata, is studying biochemistry at Albright, and has earned the Eileen Walker Memorial Award. Emily Johnson, of Robesonia, is studying communications at Albright, and has earned the Albrightian (student-run newspaper) Contributor of the Year award and the Ed Flagg and M. Cornelius Trayes Award in Journalism: Writing. Stella Longer, of Lititz, is studying biochemistry and biology at Albright, and has earned the CRC Press Freshman Chemistry Award. Madelynne Lonsinger, of Gap, is studying sociology: family studies and early childhood education at Albright, and has earned the Rose Sack Social Work Award, the Early Childhood Student Teaching Award, and the Grace Jones Award for Outstanding Early Childhood Education Student Teaching. Samantha Seador, of Lancaster, is studying biochemistry at Albright, and has earned the Biology Department Award. Leah Strausser, of Narvon, is studying molecular psychobiology at Albright, and has earned the Psychology Department Award and the Gerald Kreider Research Award. Etsub Tolossa, of Mountville, is studying biochemistry and religious studies at Albright, and has earned the Religious Studies Award.

Area students were among those who recently earned awards from the Department of Biology at Kutztown University. Ciara C. Long, of Lancaster, earned the Biology Department Outstanding Student in Allied Health award. Isabelle Mack, of Stevens, was one of two students to earn the Samuel Gundy Early Achievement Scholarship in Biology award. Caroline D. Weber, of Ephrata, earned the Biology Department Outstanding Student in Marine Science/Biology award.

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence in spring 2023 at Western Governors University. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Alexander Derus, Tom Martinelli. Millersville — Jonathan West. Mount Joy — Alex Solano Guante. Mountville — Kailey Wahlberg.

Area students were among those initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society during April 2023. They are Johns Hopkins University student Mili Ramani, of Mountville; Lycoming College student Zoe Stauffer, of Lititz; and Wake Forest University student Alyssa Zaepfel, of Lancaster.

