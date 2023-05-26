College news

Honors

Area students were among those earning special honors during commencement May 5, 2023, at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. Earning departmental awards: Animation & Game Art, Taylor Richardson; Fine Art, Parker Galen; Graphic Design, Paige Alana Bowermaster; Illustration, Joshua Samuelson; Photography & Video, Sabrina Worthington; Liberal Arts, Xenia Honchar. Other commencement honors: Award for Academic Excellence (highest GPA), Tyler Handa and Sabrina Worthington; Mary Colleen Heil Vanguard Award, Alexia Eggleston; Founders’ Award for Excellence in Leadership, Kendall White; Trustees’ Award for Faculty Excellence, Eric Weeks, Chair, Photography & Video; Trustees’ Award for Staff Excellence, Jason Hartz, Chief of Staff & Director of Institutional Research. The Class of 2023 address was delivered by Alexia Eggleston, Photography & Video.

Area students were among those at Lebanon Valley College inducted into Delta Alpha Pi, an academic honor society for students with disabilities. They are John Clawson and Margaret Parsons, both of Lititz.

Area students were among those recognized in spring 2023 for leadership at Lebanon Valley College. Pablo Beltran, of Lancaster, earned the Outstanding Community Builder of the Year. Isabella Calderone, of Ronks, earned the Senior Student Leader Award and the Director's Choice Award. Kyle Echterling, of Pequea, earned the Senior Student Leader Award. Benjamin Tressler, of Reamstown, earned the Outstanding Returning Resident Assistant of the Year.

Eighteen members of the Albright College Class of 2023 have been named lifetime Jacob Albright Scholars. Established in 1982, the Jacob Albright Society celebrates Albright graduates with a grade point average of 3.85 or higher, who have completed at least half their course work at the college. Local Jacob Albright scholars include Madelynne Lonsinger, of Gap; Nicole Morrow, of Leola; and Leah Strausser, of Narvon. In addition, Strausser is a member of the college Honors Program earning Psychology Departmental Distinction.

Lebanon Valley College’s Justin Schuetz, of Mohnton, was named the 2023 Men’s Tennis Middle Atlantic Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete. Schuetz, a graduate of Berks Catholic High School, is pursuing a master of business administration at Lebanon Valley College. Schuetz is a three-time All-MAC Commonwealth First Team selection, and he was named the 2023 and 2022 MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year and the 2019 MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year. Schuetz finished runner-up at No. 1 doubles at the 2019 and 2021 MAC Individual Championships. He led the Dutchmen to the 2022 and 2023 MAC Commonwealth team titles. Schuetz currently holds a 3.73 GPA. Schuetz has been named to the Academic All-MAC team, MAC Academic Honor Roll, and Lebanon Valley College dean’s list. He becomes the Dutchmen’s 15th male student-athlete to earn the conference’s highest honor. Schuetz is the second men’s tennis winner and first since 2006-07 when Erik Vargo was honored. LVC extended its streak of 25 consecutive years of having at least one MAC Senior Scholar-Athlete and now has 34 total winners.

Nicole Weinstein, was among University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.