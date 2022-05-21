College news

Honors

Rylee Ann Derr, of Lititz, was one of six students at Kutztown University to receive a Chambliss Student Academic Achievement Award on April 8, 2022. Students who received awards were nominated by staff and faculty members for meeting one or more of the six areas of achievement: successfully completed research projects, high-quality original artwork, high-quality artistic performances (music, chorus, drama, etc.), original writing in literature or meritorious writing in other fields, noteworthy achievements in athletics, and outstanding service to the KU community.

n The Debate Society at Slippery Rock University hosted the 2022 National Educational Debate Association National Championship on April 8-9 with debate teams from 10 colleges and universities competing. Slippery Rock placed second at this year’s event, finishing behind Cedarville University in Ohio. Abby Thomas, a senior dual political science and criminology and criminal justice major from Elizabethtown, placed fifth in the Varsity Crossfire division and was the first-place speaker for the second straight year at NEDA nationals. Thomas has served as the Debate Society's president the last two years. There are three formats in the NEDA competitions: Traditional, Crossfire and Rapid Fire. There are divisions within each format based on experience, such as Varsity and Novice. All rounds of competition are judged by faculty, staff or alumni volunteers and there is an aggregate point total called “sweepstakes” to award an overall team champion. The speaker award that Thomas won is based on overall style, argumentation, and other elements of debate, as opposed to how many rounds of a debate a competitor wins against their opponents.

Thomas Mcintyre, of Marietta, received a white coat on April 2, 2022, as a member of the Physician Assistant Studies program at Thiel College, Greenville. The white coat represents the completion of the first half of studies in the 27-month program.

Lebanon Valley College recently presented 33 students with academic awards during the Natural Sciences Awards ceremony. Autumn Greiner, of Lititz, received the Mathematics Achievement Award. Turner Hannon, of Oxford, received the Max F. Lehman Memorial Mathematics Award. Patrick Hodgson, of Kirkwood, received the Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society Division of Physical Chemistry. Mikiah Sangrey, of Millersville, received The Dahlberg Chemistry Award. Tyler Vokes, of Mohnton, received the Biology Scholarship Award.

Tanner Kohler, of Mount Joy, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, the national honor society in political science.

Aolany Mercado, of Lancaster, was honored with the W.E.B. DuBois Academic Award during the Multicultural Student Recognition Dinner April 9, 2022, at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Hannah Plowmaker, of Ephrata, was elected communications director of the Albright College Student Government Association executive board for 2022-23. Plowmaker is a member of the Albright College class of 2024 majoring in business administration.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. Lancaster — Christopher Brode, Millersville University; Erin Gingrich, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; Bethany Kao, College of Charleston; Katherine Krebs, Millersville University; Kelsey Munster, Millersville University; Katherine Nichols, Millersville University; Alyssa Perkins, Millersville University; Jesse Rice, Millersville University; Bethany Schwartz, Millersville University; Jessie Stefanescu, Millersville University. Lititz — Tabitha Delmont, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; Kelly Jo Singleton, Millersville University. Millersville — Jordan Radzanowski, Millersville University; Kristen Snyder, Millersville University. Morgantown — Emily Glass, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Mount Joy — Erin Weidman, Millersville University. Quarryville — Gregory Sinclair, Millersville University. Willow Street — Krissi Castor, Murray State University.

Area Lebanon Valley College students were among those who recently were inducted into Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society. They are Haley Lutz, of Columbia; and Dawsen Miller, of Ephrata.

Area Lebanon Valley College students were among those who recently were inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, the college’s honor society that recognizes academic achievement and service to others. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Daryn Ebersol. Landisville — Caitlyn Snavely. Manheim — Bryce Eberly. Mount Joy — Maryam Volpe, Celia Yost. Stevens — Derek Sauder.

