Johnathan Makar, a senior at East Stroudsburg University from Oxford, is the finalist for the 2023 Syed R. Ali-Zaidi Award for Academic Excellence. Created in 2000, the Syed R. Ali-Zaidi Award for Academic Excellence is conferred upon a graduating senior from one of the 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. The award was founded by Dr. Syed R. Ali-Zaidi, a charter member of the State System Board of Governors. Makar graduates in May with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in physics. He was nominated as ESU’s finalist for the award based on his outstanding academic achievement, active pursuit of knowledge and research in his field of study. Makar has earned dean’s list honors every semester and achieved a GPA of 3.96 in his demanding and challenging accelerated academic program. Makar had the opportunity to represent ESU as the only undergraduate student to attend the University of Delaware Graduate Student Mathematical Modeling Camp and the Mathematical Problems in Industry Workshop at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2022. He was able to be a contributing student, along with graduate students, on a math modeling paper called “Modeling the Tradeoffs in Publishing Urban Travel Data Sets,” which was published on the University of Delaware GSMMC website. Makar has also been active in various academic related clubs and athletics. He was a member of the track and field team competing in the discus, and after an injury kept him from competing, he returned as the team’s volunteer equipment manager.

Clark Mummau, of Mount Joy, earned the Senior Man of the Year Award on May 3, 2023, from Grove City College, where he will graduate with a dual degree in biblical and religious studies and Christian ministries. He has served in many leadership positions, including assistant resident director, president of Omicron Delta Kappa, chaplain for the Delta Rho Sigma Housing Group, mentor with the MENtor Project, and leader of Inner-City Outreach Rhode Island. A talented musician, he has participated in Touring Choir, Chamber Singers, and Symphonic Orchestra. He has also been involved with college theater productions, Inner-City Outreach Buffalo, and The Collegian. He is the son of Kevin and Stacy Mummau. The awards are presented jointly by the leadership honoraries Mortar Board and Omicron Delta Kappa as a service to Grove City College. Man and Woman of the Year selections are made based on scholarship, leadership and service. The candidates were voted on by students and faculty. The senior awards are the highest honors that the college can bestow on students. Their names are recorded for posterity on a memorial plaque on a boulder outside Harbison Chapel on campus. Former recipients of this prestigious honor have gone on to become leaders in faith, education, business, law and health care.

Area students were among those who earned academic awards at Lebanon Valley College in spring 2023. They are listed with their hometowns and awards. Denver — Alexandra Gonzalez, The John and Carol Kearney Senior Prize in Journalism and Communication; Yuliya Shepilo, Outstanding Student in German. Elizabethtown — Carley Herndon, Cloyd H. Ebersole Scholarship; Dylan Keeports, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration. Holtwood — Jordan Stum, David I. Lasky Award for Service in Psychology. Kirkwood — Patrick Hodgson, Outstanding Senior Award from the American Institute of Chemists. Lancaster — Travis Specht, Freshman Achievement Award in Chemistry. Lititz — Rachel Aukamp, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration; John Clawson, Achievement Award in Economics; Ryan Fink, June E. Herr Scholarship for Elementary Education; Autumn Greiner, Achievement Award in Economics; Madeline Grisbacher, Phi Alpha Theta award; Brady Knier, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration; Chaz Rokosz, Sociology and Criminal Justice Research Award; Blair Shaffer, Medical Scholarship Award; Alice Thorsen, Inderdisciplinary Art Award. Manheim — David Graff, Barbara June Kettering Award; Tyler Hartl, Accreditation Council for Business Schools & Programs David V. Rudd Award; Victoria Moreno, The Zerbe Community Engagement and Tutoring Award. Mount Joy — Jazmine Carter, Delta Alpha Chapter-Sigma Alpha Iota Award; Katherine Kimbark, Owen A. Moe Biochemistry Award; Alyssa Werner, Freshman Achievement Award in Chemistry. Quarryville — Bailey Willis, The James T. Reilly '61 Award in Political Science. Reamstown — Benjamin Tressler, Senior Award for Academic Excellence in Criminal Justice. Strasburg — Jacklyn Martin, Undergraduate Award in Analytical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society, Division of Analytical Chemistry.

Elise Westhafer, of Reinholds, was among University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Sigma Tau, the international honor society for students of philosophy.

Morgan Creek, of Marietta, earned first place in poetry/short story in the Frederick Douglass Institute Creative Expressions Competition on April 19, 2023, at the Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

Nicole Weinstein, of Mohnton, was among University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.

Area students were among those recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. Brownstown — John-Thomas Ruckert, University of Maryland Global Campus. Lancaster — Emma Neely, Pennsylvania State University; Timothy Smith, Pennsylvania State University; Michelle Wiley, Pennsylvania State University. Lititz — Nicholas Williams, Pennsylvania State University. Morgantown — Arthur Karros, Pennsylvania State University.

Kayla Border, of Robesonia, was inducted into Kappa Pi at Lebanon Valley College in spring 2023.

Area students were among those at Lebanon Valley College inducted into Phi Sigma Iota, the Department of Languages honor society, in spring 2023. They are Eleanor Deeg, of Lancaster; Victoria Moreno, of Manheim; Yuliya Shepilo, of Denver; Jocelyn Umana, of Ephrata; and Joshua Varner, of Lititz.

Area students were among those at Lebanon Valley College inducted into its chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Athena Vinson, Carley Herndon. Ephrata — Josiah Ebersole, Ashley Duchnowski. Lancaster — Taylor Straley. Leola — Alexis Goldsborough. Lititz — Mackenzie Rohrer, My On.

Area students were among those recognized by Lebanon Valley College’s Office of Spiritual Life as leaders in DiscipleMakers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Let’s Be Real. Kyle Echterling, of Pequea, was recognized as a leader of Let’s Be Real. Madeline Grisbacher, of Lititz, was recognized as a leader of DiscipleMakers. Joseph Martin, of Lititz, was recognized as a leader of DiscipleMakers. Lauren Sprague, of Lititz, was recognized as a leader of DiscipleMakers.

