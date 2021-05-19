College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 3, 2021, from Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida. They are Ally Bish, of Landisville, bachelor’s degree in coastal environmental science, magna cum laude; and Abigail Bittner, of Landisville, bachelor’s degree in digital media production and journalism.

Dean’s list

Connor Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Honors

Christopher Roe, of Lancaster, a junior at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia, was recently awarded the Rensselaer Medal. He is only the fifth student in Hargrave’s history to receive this award. His lowest grade at Hargrave thus far was a single B. One of the premier merit scholarships at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute is the Rensselaer Medal, a scholarship opportunity worth up to $120,000 for outstanding math and science students. For more than 100 years, Rensselaer, in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the Rensselaer Medal to promising secondary school students who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. This merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years for each medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer.

Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville, was named the recipient of The Clark Prize on May 11, 2021, at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. The Clark Prize is awarded to the senior who is judged to be the best speaker in the annual Clark Oratorical Contest. Delle-Levine, a senior majoring in government and theater, is a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School.

Area students were among those who were inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the history national honor society, at Lebanon Valley College in spring 2021. They are Ryan Dennehy, of Elizabethtown; and Kaitlyn Reed, of Willow Street.

