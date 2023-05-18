College news

Graduations

Juliana Daly graduated with honors from Penn State University, earning a master’s degree in nursing with a 3.9 GPA. A 2013 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the wife of Kevin Daly.

Leah Welk, of Strasburg, graduated with dual degrees from Pennsylvania State University. Welk graduated summa cum laude from the College of Communications with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and a minor in digital media trends and analytics and from the College of Agriculture with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural science and a minor in leadership development. She is the daughter of Don and Emily Welk, of Strasburg.

Camryn Heister, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Science in speech-language pathology from East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.

Area students were among those to graduate May 5, 2023, from Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. Earning Bachelor of Fine Arts in animation & game art: Lauren Megan Antanavage, Adan Miles Harris, CamRyn Leighana Mickens, Noah Robert Regolino, Taylor Morgan Richardson, Rachel Lily Sinclair, Thomas E. Tynes. Earning Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine art: Cassie Mae Carver-Peters, Parker Galen, Bee Claire Grissinger, Emily Elizabeth Moyer, Cheyenne Dalia Nycz, Kelsie Nicole Reimer, Moselyn Sandy, Faith Ann Stiffey. Earning Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design: Paige Alana Bowermaster, Tyler David Handa, Andrea Ho, Frankie Lynn Reed, Alexander Serna, Vivian Hoang Lam Tu. Earning Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration: Sadie Gene Berndt, Alex Bojakowski, Hailey Rose Bortz, Andrew Dorsey Brandenburg, Shannon Margaret Bray, Veronica Serena Camp, Ezra Emin Davulcu, Bailee Grace Etzweiler, Samantha Jo Halfpenny, Xenia Elizabeth Honchar, Olivia Caitrin Kenny, Roman Kreal, Madison Ann Milewski, Paige Lillian Mosher, Alexis Ash Oldt, Mandi Elaine Powell, Joshua Christian Samuelson, Hunter Lynn Snider, Jasmine Leslie Stokes, Daria Lynn Syphrett, Kendall Janelle White, Castor Ziller. Earning Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography and video: Alexia Catherine Eggleston, Emily Gail Hornberger, Olivia Porsche Koziel, Rachel Rae O’Brien, Mark Shyshkovskyy, Sabrina Dianthe Worthington.

Area students were among those who earned Doctor of Medicine degrees at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton on May 7, 2023. They are Luke McDonald, of Lancaster; Bradley Nafziger, of Reading; and Natalie Rothenberger, of Lititz.

Samantha Morse, of Ephrata, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia, on April 29, 2023.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Albright College, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Ephrata — Erika Jerrahian, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. Gap — Madelynne Lonsinger, Bachelor of Arts in sociology, early childhood education, family studies. Lancaster — Stacy L. Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude; Samantha Seador, Bachelor of Science in biology. Leola — Nicole Morrow, Bachelor of Science in applied psychology, summa cum laude. Lititz — Juli Hyatt, Master of Science in general and preK-4 grade education, French. Mohnton — Julia Rentschler, Bachelor of Arts in theatre. Morgantown — Shivangi Thakur, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. Mountville — Etsub Tolossa, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, religious studies. Narvon — Leah Strausser, Bachelor of Science in psychobiology with a minor in evolutionary studies. Reinholds — Kyle Gockley, Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Strasburg — Michelle Feeman, Master of Arts in special education K-12; Dakota Ford, Bachelor of Science in accounting.

