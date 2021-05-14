College news

Graduations

John W. Eckenrode graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina, on May 8, 2021, with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical biology. In the fall of 2021 he will join the University of South Carolina Medical School class of 2025. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Joseph and Mary Kay Eckenrode.

Emma Kate Batchelder received a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the Penn State College of Medicine on May 15, 2021. Batchelder, a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Dickinson College, will begin a residency at the University of Virginia in July.

Area students were among those who graduated recently from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska. Christy Zaleski, of Atglen, received a Master of Education; Rachel Cicioni, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education; Yaritza Rodriguez, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education.

Area students were among those who graduated May 7, 2021, from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Madelyn Gerard, of Lititz, Bachelor of Science in special education; Joy Herr, of New Providence, Bachelor of Science in Music in voice performance; Delmar Oberholtzer, of Terre Hill, Master of Science in educational leadership; Makayla Ressler, of Ephrata, undergraduate certificate in K-12 teaching.

Area students were among those who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 7 and May 8, 2021. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Jack Shedleski. Leola — Jada Martin. Manheim — Gabrielle Hahn. Mountville — Andrew Barton. Oxford — Caitlyn Darczuk, Sean Gallagher. Reinholds — Dana DeBalko. Robesonia — Karlee Altland, Kayla Rohrbach.

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. They are Eric Gundrum, of Nottingham; and Shaina Paris, of Elizabethtown.

Honors

Kody Kegarise, of Manheim, was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon at Lebanon Valley College in spring 2021.

J. Matthew Lohman, of Robesonia, was a member of a team honored with a third place award for a DNP Project poster “Efficacy of a Multimedia Educational Module on Best Practices of Anesthesia Patient Safety” during the 33rd Eastern Nursing Research Society Annual Scientific Sessions. Lohman is a senior studying nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nurse Practice at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.

Area students were among those who were recognized for academic honors at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in spring 2021. They are Karlee Altland, of Robesonia; Devon Billbrough, of Honey Brook; Caitlyn Darczuk, of Oxford; Jada Martin, of Leola; and Xianen Blu Nerida, of Lancaster.

Area students were among graduating nursing students celebrated May 1, 2021, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with an in-person nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus. They are Amanda Dicamillo, of Holtwood; and Jamie Gaydos, of Honey Brook.

