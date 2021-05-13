College news

Graduations

Nicholas Moore, a graduate of Manheim Township High School, graduated magna cum laude from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in media studies and production.

Justin Haenel graduated with honors from the University of Vermont in spring 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a minor in computer science. He is the son of Deborah and Steve Gavalchik, of Lancaster.

Brooke Finkill, of Lititz, graduated cum laude with distinction in her major from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in communications.

Eric David Garner, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2021.

Katelyn Robbins, a 2016 Hempfield High School graduate, has graduated summa cum laude from Penn State University, University Park on May 7 and May 9, 2021, where she received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English with concentrations in creative writing and literary and cultural studies, and a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in religious studies. During her time at Penn State, she received the Toby Thompson Prize in Literary Fiction and the Katey Lehman Creative Writing Award in Fiction. She has been published in Penn State’s literary magazines Kalliope and Jump Point. She also served as secretary and vice president of Alliance Christian Fellowship. Through this organization, she participated in missions work at Esperanza de Ana in Chilca, Peru. She has held internships with Gettysburg National Military Park, the Penn State University Press, and the Institute for the Study of Adult Literacy, as well as having taught a freshman composition course at Penn State during her master’s year. In the fall, she will attend Boston University’s School of Theology for a master of divinity focused in chaplaincy. She has been offered the Dean Mary Elizabeth Moore Fellowship from Boston University.

Area students were among those who received Doctor of Medicine degrees from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on May 2, 2021. The graduating students are: Nhuna Thi Ha, of Mountville; David Joseph Hinnenkamp, of Lancaster; and Lauren L. Schumacher, of Lancaster.

Honors

Nursing student Emma Cawood, of Lancaster, was recognized with the Anna M. Sanderson Award during York College of Pennsylvania’s 2021 Recognition Ceremony.

Evan Crawford, of Lititz, was recently inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education, at Lebanon Valley College.

Madison Flatt, of Reinholds, was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.

Area students were among those recognized for the Senior Honor Society Award during York College of Pennsylvania’s 2021 Recognition Ceremony. They are Emma Cawood, of Lancaster; Erin Hirtzel, of Lititz; and Disha Kapur, of Lancaster.

