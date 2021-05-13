College news

Dean’s list

Annie Rakos, of Lititz, was recognized for achieving at least a 3.75 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley, where she majors in medical studies.

Honors

Lauren Hartzler, of Manheim, was awarded the Outstanding Business Administration Senior Student Award from the Business and Leadership Department at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. The award is based on academic prowess, service to the university and community, promise in the field and leadership capabilities.

Aaron Horst, of Landisville, earned the Exceptional Service Award from the Business and Leadership Department at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Among his contributions over his career at EMU: choreographing two musicals and a play at Eastern Mennonite High School, tennis coach three years, three-year assistant at EMU’s rock wall, community advisor for two years, and a three-year EMU ambassador. The award is made by a faculty committee.

Maya Dula, of Lancaster, was one of two students to earn Eastern Mennonite University’s Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sustainability Department's Award for Exceptional Service.

January Abel, of Millersville, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Abel was initiated at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas.

Area students were among those inducted into Phi Sigma Iota, the Department of Languages honor society, at Lebanon Valley College. They are Haley Lutz, of Columbia; and Kaitlyn Welch, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society, at Lebanon Valley College. They are Evan Crawford, of Lititz; Kyra Sangrey, of Lancaster; and Mikiah Sangrey, of Millersville.

Four area students were among 12 students who were recently awarded $14,500 in scholarships from the Merit Shop Training and Research Center for the 2021-22 academic year. The purpose of the Merit Shop Construction Scholarship Program, sponsored by ABC Keystone and administered by the training and research center, is to assist individuals seeking to further their education in careers in construction. To be eligible, applicants must either be a permanent resident in the chapter’s service area or be applying to or attending a chapter service area trade school, college or university program that is directly related to a construction career. This includes skilled trades, engineering, architecture and construction management. Students are evaluated on recommendations, academic achievement, initiative, a written essay and community and extracurricular activities. The highest-level scholarships, each a $2,000 award this year, are given in honor of the late Richard Honabach, former ABC Keystone executive director. This award was established in 2000, in memory of his years of dedicated service to ABC. Anne Russell, of Landisville, received the Richard Honabach Award for $2,000. Cole Snavely, of Lititz, received $1,000. Westin Kolaric, of Elizabethtown, received $750. Carter Snavely, of Lititz, received $750.

