College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 2, 2021, from The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Amelia Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts in writing. Lancaster — David Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Alexandra Paniagua, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. New Holland — Alyssa Buhalo, Associate of Science in nursing.

Dean’s list

Laynie Fischer, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the winter 2020-2021 quarter at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre-Haute, Indiana.

Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the winter 2020-2021 term at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

Honors

Catherine Shin, of Landisville, was among those inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the international honor society of nursing, at University of Scranton.

Gavin Davidson, of Willow Street, was recently inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society for academic excellence at McKendree University, Lebanon, Illinois.

Area Lebanon Valley College sociology and criminal justice students were among those who shared their research during the 39th Annual Mid-Atlantic Undergraduate Social Research Conference held in April 2021 on Zoom. They are listed with their hometown and research project. Michael Borkert, of Denver, Life in the Digital Age: The Effects of Age, Sex, and Social Connectedness on the Use of Social and Digital Media; Jeremy Deihm, of Honey Brook, Relationships with Issues: The effects of Sex and Marital Happiness on Infidelity; Travis Fischer, of East Earl, The Effect of Education Factors on Delinquency; Kristie Houck, of Newmanstown, The Disproportion of Abortion Attitudes: The Effects of Gender Beliefs and News Source on Views of Abortion; Alexis Kohler, of Manheim, Is Abortion Accessible to Women? The Effects of Religiosity and Socioeconomic Status on Women’s Attitudes Toward Abortion; Tyler Gerhart, of Lititz, The Effect of Education Factors on Delinquency.

