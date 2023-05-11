College news

Honors

Area students were among those inducted into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon in spring 2023. They are Josiah Ebersole, of Ephrata; and Turner Hannon, of Oxford.

Area students were among those at Alvernia University who earned academic, service and experiential learning excellence awards at the 2023 Honors Convocation Award Ceremony in spring. Justina Cruz, of Lancaster, earned the Outstanding Social Work Academic Award. Nick Denlinger, of Lancaster, earned the Outstanding Men's Soccer Scholar Athlete Award and Excellence in Marketing Award. Ana Fernandez Cruz, of Lancaster, earned the Women Gender Studies Award. Marli Hess, of Mohnton, earned the Health Science Academic Excellence Award. Kari Miller, of Lancaster, earned the Excellence in Healthcare Administration Award. Kristen Straube, of Willow Street, earned the Health Science Clinical Excellence Award. Nathan Vargas, of Lititz, earned the Dr. Phyllis Hay Research Award - Main.

Carley Herndon, of Elizabethtown, is one of 10 Lebanon Valley College students inducted in spring 2023 into Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.

Area students were among those inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, in March 2023. They are Kaylin Jury, of Lititz, who attends Washington and Lee University; and Madison Lewis, of Lancaster, who attends University of Richmond.

JeAnna Durnell-Roman, of Reading, was honored during an April 2023 Alumni Weekend awards ceremony at Albright College, receiving the college’s Young Alumni Achievement Award. This award recognizes Albright College graduates, who are 35 years or younger when nominated, demonstrating outstanding professional or volunteer achievements. A first-generation college student graduating with a degree in psychology from Albright College in 2012, Durnell-Roman has since worked to help others access college. Durnell-Roman began working at a college access program, Attollo, for first-generation college-goers in Lancaster. There she developed a strong middle school program and ran their intensive onboarding program, which required students to show up at 5:30 a.m. before school for six weeks of personal development work. After obtaining her M.S.Ed. in educational entrepreneurship at the University of Pennsylvania she began working at The Stone Independent School as the director of user experience. She currently teaches the school’s entrepreneurship courses in addition to being the admissions director and leading the school’s data management. In addition to her work at Stone, she ran her own after school program, called Monocle, for an elementary school in Lancaster. The program focused on using entrepreneurship as a vehicle to prepare students with the right mindset, skills and confidence necessary to take their education head-on.

Area students were among those inducted in spring 2023 into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, a political science honors society. They are Abigail Jordan, of Oxford; Zachary Reed, of Manheim; and Halie Wurts, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those inducted in spring 2023 into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology. They are Kyle Echterling, of Pequea; Owen Hanlon, of Elizabethtown; and Margaret Parsons, of Lititz.

Amanda Keller, of Lancaster, is one of five Lebanon Valley College students recently inducted into its chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the international honor society of sociology.

Area student-athletes were among those inducted recently into Chi Alpha Sigma at Muhlenberg College. They are Samantha Eynon, of Lancaster, a member of the women’s lacrosse team; and Christopher Richards, of Lancaster, a member of the men’s soccer team.

Elianna Fitzpatrick, a senior triple majoring in global studies, Spanish, and international business at Lebanon Valley College, earned a prestigious Critical Language Scholarship Spark Scholarship to study Mandarin. CSL Spark is a virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduates to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. Fitzpatrick will spend the summer learning Chinese through online classes and activities facilitated by native speakers at a host institution abroad. A program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the Critical Language Scholarship Program and CLS Spark are part of a U.S. government initiative to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering foreign languages that are critical to national security and economic prosperity.

Alvernia University’s Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement held the annual Franciscan Servant Leader Commissioning on April 26, 2023, at the McGlinn Conference Center on its campus to honor students for their service accomplishments. Area students were among the honorees who each performed more than 100 hours of service in a variety of tracks during their time at Alvernia. Courtney Hoopert, of New Holland, earned the Pro Bono Honor Society designation. Erin Oechsle, of Oxford, earned the Pro Bono Honor Society designation. Nicole Scarle, of New Holland, earned the Franciscan Servant Leader Certification.

Jacquelyn McBride, of Leola, is one of eight Lebanon Valley College students recently inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society.

Yuliya Shepilo, of Denver, was recently inducted into Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society, at Lebanon Valley College.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.