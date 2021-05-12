College news

Graduations

Allyson Letavic, a 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in neuroscience. In fall 2021, she will attend the masters of prosthetics and orthotics program at the University of Pittsburgh.

Grace Batchelder received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in management information systems from the Temple University Fox School of Business on May 7, 2021. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she was president of Temple’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, Phi Beta Lambda. She won first place honors in cybersecurity and information technology systems at the recent FBLA-Phi Beta Lambda state competition.

Dreydan Vazquez graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Gerardo and Amie Vazquez, of Lititz. Dreydan is moving to Pittsburgh in summer 2021 to start his career with Ferguson Plumbing.

Rose C. Semeneck, of Christiana, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in geology from California University of Pennsylvania on May 8, 2021.

Honors

Three area students were among those honored during commencement May 7 and 8, 2021, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for completing studies with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Kayla Garcia, of Lititz, graduated with a degree in nuclear medicine technology in the Cook Honors College. She received the Sutton Scholarship and Promising Scholars Scholarship. She was a member of the IUP Marching Band’s Color Guard Section for two years and was an Academic Success Center Tutor for two years. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, she is the daughter of Carmen and Vincent Garcia. Laura Foose, of Lititz, graduated with an anthropology-Spanish degree in the Cook Honors College. She was a nominee for the IUP Ali-Zaidi award finalist nomination, which recognizes academic excellence of one graduating student from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Beth Foose and Sheldon Foose. Hope Kiehl, of Landisville, graduated with a family and consumer science education degree. She received the Sutton Scholarship, the Family and Consumer Science Education Scholarship, the Robert and Ruth O’Conner Scholarship, the M. Jane Segar Longenecker Scholarship, the James R. Myers Memorial Scholarship, and Mildred M. Reigh Memorial Scholarship. She was the 2019 IUP Crimson Court representative for her college. She was vice president and secretary of the Family and Consumer Science Education Student Association and was a member of Phi Eta Sigma national honor society. She was a resident assistant, Student Success Leader for new student orientation and was a member of the student staff of the Major and Career Exploration Center. A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Sharon and David Kiehl.

Rebekah Eshleman, of Lancaster, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business, Millcreek, Utah. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Julia Mitchell, of Lancaster, was recently inducted into Psi Chi, the psychology department honor society, at Lebanon Valley College.

Area Lebanon Valley College students were among those inducted into its chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi, the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Kali Helmick. East Petersburg — Ethan Tirado. Gap — Gabrielle Leaman. Lancaster — Pablo Beltran. Lititz — Evan Crawford. Mount Joy — Morgan Menges. Narvon — Tyler Sutton.

