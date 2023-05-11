College news

Graduations

Emmala Le, of Mount Joy, graduated May 6, 2023, from the School of Nursing at Duquesne University with minors in Spanish and women’s and gender Studies. Recently named a 2023 Spirit of Diversity winner at Duquesne, she is the oldest of three children to parents who immigrated from Laos. Le held executive board roles for the Filipino Student Association, the Asian Student Association and the Evergreen Club. She was a Community Engagement Scholar (through which she volunteered 200 hours in one year helping the Alliance for Refugee Youth Support and Education); a Resident Assistant for three years; and a member of the pre-orientation team for the Center for Excellence in Diversity and Student Inclusion. In addition, Le was a Nursing Student Ambassador and was already doing her own research on the disparities that Black women face while giving birth when she was named one of the nursing school’s inaugural Maternal-Child Health Equity Fellows. She and the other 10 fellows visited Pittsburgh organizations like the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank and the Family Care Connections Center, and accompanied a home-health nurse on numerous visits. Le will start a job in the fall as a staff nurse in the Observation Unit at Lancaster General Hospital.

Charles Lapp, of Lancaster, graduated from HACC Lancaster School of Nursing with honors on May 9, 2023. During his time at the college, Lapp maintained dean’s list honors each year and is a member of both Alpha Delta Nu, a nursing honors society, and Phi Theta Kappa, a junior college honor society. He was selected as the student representative at the HACC spring commencement ceremony.

Area students were among those who earned degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania during three commencement exercises on May 5 and May 6, 2023. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Stevie Dixon, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education (PreK-4). Lancaster — Tazaiel Whitfield, Bachelor of Arts in sociology. Lititz — Eric Garner, Master of Science in sport management. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Kyra Perkins, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education (PreK-4). New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic, Bachelor of Science in biology. Oxford — Johnathan Makar, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics. Robesonia — Abigail Becker, Bachelor of Science in special education (PK-12)/early childhood education.

Area high school students were among those who graduated on April 20, 2023, from the Manufacturers’ Association Pre-Apprenticeship program at a ceremony hosted by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. The Association’s Pre-Apprenticeship program introduces high school students to advanced manufacturing occupations in seven different trades and provides opportunities to pursue high-wage, in-demand careers. The program includes students from York, Lancaster, Perry, Chester, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, as well as County Career and Tech Centers and Career and Tech Ed high schools. Graduates from Lancaster County are Timothy Barilla, Ian Castetter, Katelyn Davis, Ryan Flaim, Kenny Herrera-Sanchez, Evan Hershey, Lauren McElhenny, Russell Pillittere, Daquan Quickel, Andrew Risser, Elianer Ruiz, and Marion Wilson.

