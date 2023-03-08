College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Luke Brumm. Columbia — Bill Lowe. Denver — Zachary Hooper, Hannah Hostetler. Elizabethtown — Garrit Witters. Ephrata — Kyle Emmerling. Holtwood — Sophie Groff. Honey Brook — Leo Makalsky. Lancaster — Ryan Armitage, Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Anderson Grubb, Ethan Logue, Celina Nazario, Jay Nazario, Dara Prak, Alex Rosenberg. Lititz — Jack Mull. Manheim — Chase Balmer. Marietta — Michael Maag. Morgantown — Mia Basilio. Mount Joy — Sophie Buckwalter, Owen Heistand. Paradise — Trishelle Hoopes. Reinholds — Brian Kiss. Strasburg — Jose Estevez.

Christopher Martin, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. Earning president’s list honors was Anna Bert, of Elizabethtown, who is majoring in biology. Earning dean’s list honors was Gia Hetrick, of Lancaster, who is majoring in elementary education.

Katelyn Yoder, of Manheim, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia.

Area student-athletes at Lebanon Valley College were among those who earned the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Fall Academic Honor Roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Columbia — Adam Acker, football team. Elizabethtown — Brooke Eberhard, women’s cross country team; Caleb Gaumer, football team; Sierra Kapcsos, women’s cross country team, Rebecca Lane, field hockey team. Ephrata — Arturo Ramirez Guzman, football team. Lancaster — Ethan Groff, men’s soccer team; Emma Houck, women’s soccer team; Cole Lehman, men’s cross country team; Anderson Velozwong, men’s soccer team; Lauren Weaver, women’s soccer team. Lititz — Hunter Deibler, football team; Ryan Fink, football team; Madeline Reider, field hockey team; Kyra Rishell, women’s soccer team. Rishell achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. Manheim — Madison Carper, women’s soccer team; Tyler Hartl, football team; Zachary Reed, men’s soccer team, Tylee Stauffer, women’s soccer team. Millersville — Aidan Smith, men’s soccer team. Mount Joy — Sarah Leidich, field hockey team, Leidich achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA; Samuel Rothstein, men’s cross country team; Tyler Snavely, men’s soccer team. Narvon — Alexander Diedrich, football team; Alyssa Yoder, women’s soccer team. New Holland — Amelia Mercado, field hockey team. Strasburg — Joseph Underwood, football team.

Liam Hanley, of Bainbridge, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Maine. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Caeli Connolly. Lancaster — Peyton Sheaffer, Ian Thompson. Lincoln University — Alyssa Arscott. Lititz — Colin Fitzgerald. Oxford — C.J. Evans-Ralston.

Emily McAlpine, of Landisville, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA were Madison Conway, of Elizabethtown; Kylie Kroesen, of Manheim; and Laken Smith, of Ronks. Students earning dean’s list honors are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Gavin Fisher. Lancaster — Camryn Byler, Nicholas Del Grande, Cailin Forsyth, Kylie Forsyth, Sydney Haiges, Isaiah Jones, Emily Thompson, Isabella Wade, Mason Zander. Lititz — Nolan Woodruff, Colin Yablonski. Mohnton — Peter Ocasio, Kyle Stocum.

