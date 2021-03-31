College news

Graduations

Katherine Hammond, of Millersville, received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing in December 2020 from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.

Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 12, 2020, from Lock Haven University. Colin Eckman, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in biology: ecology environmental. Brandon Loperfido, of Columbia, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration: management and a Bachelor of Science in business administration: finance and economics. Mark Matthews, of Honey Brook, received a Bachelor of Arts in communication: journalism.

Dean’s list

Grant Lin, of Robesonia, earned faculty honors with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

Isaac Erickson, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Wilson Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Rebecca Scott, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. Earning the dean’s award with distinction with at least a 3.6 GPA are Kristen Mast, of Lancaster; Eric Matt, of Lititz; and Mathilda Zartman, of Lititz. Earning the dean’s award is Tyler Flick, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Kaden Peart, and Hope Schoelkopf, both of Lancaster; and Joseph Wentling, of Silver Spring. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Derek Davis, of Columbia; Courtnie Mamula, of Lancaster; Chase Mehaffey, of Lititz; and Peter Scheler, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Harmony Zimmerman. Ephrata — Benjamin Coryell, Grace Wearden. Lancaster — Stephanie Horst, Anne Shand. Leola — Lauren Thrush.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are Michael Alfonso, of Lancaster; Elizabeth Bierly, of Mountville; Lauren Dague, of Lancaster; Bailey Rye, of Columbia; and Hannah Wheeler, of Quarryville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Albright College, Reading. Columbia — Rachel Misciagna. Denver — Rimma Denisenko. Ephrata — Kristy Fernandez, Erika Jerrahian, Ceirra Moss, Hannah Plowmaker, Christian Wilcox. Lancaster — Victoria Schiding. Lititz —Abbie Moist, Morgan Stuhltrager, Janae Taft. Manheim — Kelsey Groff, Matthew Zimmerman. Narvon — Leah Strausser. Robesonia — Melissa Hoffman.

Honors

Area students were among those who received awards from Alvernia University’s Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagement. Kelsey Farmer, of Mount Joy, earned the Graduation Award for Excellence in Service. Theresa Bates, of Mohnton, earned the Holleran Center Community Engagement Award.

