Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from Kutztown University. Students who have requested privacy are not listed publicly. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Denver — Amanda Rose Graeff, Master of Education / initial certification pre-K-4; Leah Courtney Kistler, Bachelor of Science in Education in library science, cum laude. Ephrata — Dylan M. Embiscuso, Bachelor of Fine Arts in art and Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Honey Brook — Claudia Panik, Master of Education in reading specialist. Lancaster — Marleny Torres, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production, summa cum laude; Anthony S. Yannone, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Leola — Isaiah M. Paulin, Bachelor of Science in art education and Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, cum laude. Lititz — Adrienne M. Haines, Bachelor of Science in social media theory and strategy, summa cum laude; Erin Michelle Phillips, Master of Education in instructional technology / digital classroom technology. Manheim — Roger Lee Bailey, Master of Education / initial certification pre-K-4; Paul Jacob Novak, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in management. Marietta — Isabella Garcia, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Mohnton — Shana Marie Hashagen, Master of Business Administration. Indira Santos, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, summa cum laude. Morgantown — Ryenne Juli Carroll, Bachelor of Arts in English/professional writing. Mount Joy — Katrina Marie Raup, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design. Newmanstown — Sarah Lynn Bergenstock, Master of Education / reading specialist. Robesonia — Skylah L. Sanders, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, magna cum laude.

Dean’s list

Stephen Snavely-Dickow, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he is majoring in metal fabrication and welding. He is a 2022 graduate of Warwick High School.

Kate Dickow, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the second consecutive semester last fall at Messiah University, where she is majoring in art and graphic design. She is a 2019 graduate of Warwick High School.

Halle Snopek, attained a 4.0 GPA for her first semester at Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, where she is a freshman majoring in foreign business. She is a 2022 Lancaster Catholic graduate.

Area students were among those who earned president’s list honors with a 3.75 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Taidou N’dikwe, of Elizabethtown; and Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia.

Elizabeth Heberlig, of Elizabethtown, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Thiel College, Greenville.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Lejla Behric, Catherine Horner, Siya Patel, Claire Wolfe. Mount Joy — Claire O’Neill, Ethan Shonk.

Honors

Sarah Etter-Hinojosa, of Lancaster, earned a first place extemporaneous speaking and debate speaker award in Ohio University’s varsity tournament during the Ohio Forensics Association’s State Championship. Etter-Hinojosa is a senior in international studies at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Area students were among those who were inducted recently into the Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology at Kutztown University. They are Andrea Danciu, of Mohnton; and Melody R. Watts, of Mohnton.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, a student in the athletic training program in the School of Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University, was inducted recently into Alpha Eta, the national honor society for the allied health professions.

Area students were among those who were inducted recently into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Kutztown University. They are Corrie Baker, of Elizabethtown; Christian De Paulo, of Mohnton; and Luis Mortimer III, of Lancaster.

Area winter student-athletes were among those who earned all-conference awards for their performances for the 2022-23 season at Lebanon Valley College. Owen Linder, of Lancaster, a member of the men’s track and field team, was named Middle Atlantic All-Conference First Team in the 4x400m relay. Linder is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Zachary Reed, of Manheim, a member of the men’s track and field team, was named Middle Atlantic All-Conference First Team in the 4x400m relay and All-Conference Second Team in the 60m hurdles. Reed is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science in global studies and intelligence and security studies and political science. Sierra Kapcsos, of Elizabethtown, a member of the women’s track and field team, was named Middle Atlantic All-Conference Third Team in the 4x800m relay. Kapcsos is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

