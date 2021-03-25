College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 6, 2020. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Elizabethtown — Hannah Nichol Miller, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lancaster — Tricia Anne Dibble, Master of Accounting; Carol Lynn Donahue, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Justin Thomas Kilpatrick, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Casey Marie Long, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Emily Kathleen Wilt, Master of Education in reading specialist. Millersville — Jacob Frey, Master of Business Administration.

Leanne Abugov, of Lancaster, received a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling in fall 2020 from University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2020 from Kutztown University. Students who have requested privacy are not listed. Hillary J. Atkinson, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education in instructional technology/digital classroom technology. David C. Nelson, of Robesonia, received a Bachelor of Science in computer science, cum laude. Jeromy Edward Pacana, of Morgantown, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science, summa cum laude. Ilze Spilde, of Mohnton, received a Master of Fine Arts in communication design.

Dean’s list

Cole Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Marywood University, where he is majoring in architecture. A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Sabrina Ryan, of Gap, was named to the honors list for the fall 2020 semester at Franklin & Marshall College.

Amanda Franz, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s honor list for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Angelina Capp, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey, where she is majoring in dance.

Shelby Martin, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at SUNY Morrisville, Morrisville, New York.

Mason Gibble, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Penn State Harrisburg, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Grant Mellinger, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list with distinction with a 3.89 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Virginia Tech, where he is a sophomore in the College of Engineering.

Tara Wehibe, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, Florida. A 2020 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Steve Wehibe and Cathy Edmonds.

William Briegel, of Conestoga, was named to the president’s honors list with a 3.75 GPA or higher for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.

Aaron Snyder, of Willow Street, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Canisius College, Buffalo, New York, where he is majoring in sport management.

Julia Breit, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York, where she is a senior majoring in government.

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas, where she is a freshman majoring in communication disorders.

Nicole Mengel, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Cabrini University, Radnor. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Amy Alton, Natalie Bell, Morgan Fazzini, Sophia Goussetis, Skye Reinacher. Millersville — Marlee Groft.

Honors

Area Kutztown University students were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, on Feb. 23, 2021. They are Molly Hill, of Elizabethtown; and Cole Single, of Elizabethtown.

Area Kutztown University students were recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success. They are Amelia Fair, of Lititz; Adrienne Haines, of Lititz; Olivia Kise, of Nottingham; Brianna Mazza, of Oxford; Lillie Risser, of New Holland; Margaret Vergenes, of Lancaster; and Cecelia Weiler, of Mohnton.

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Shannon Giese and Shaun Meyers, both of Lancaster.

Haley Shultz, of Honey Brook, was chosen in fall 2020 from among a competitive pool of interested students to serve as the editor of the Victim’s Rights and Criminal Justice Newsletter. Distributed by the Gettysburg Public Policy Program, the new newsletter will keep local attorneys in the know of evolving law. Shultz is a senior at Gettysburg College with double majors in political science and public policy.

Zorina Eckman, of Lancaster, is one of two Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students named 2021 Students to Watch by Graphic Design USA, an online news source and magazine that covers people, projects, trends, technology and products for graphic design professionals nationwide. A consistent dean’s list student, Eckman was a second-place finalist in the Class of 2021 Senior Show branding competition. A member of the local American Institute of Graphic Arts Chapter, she has participated in the college’s annual Designathon event, which creates free professional-level marketing materials for local nonprofit organizations, and supports Jessica Edonick, dean of students, as a student worker. Her senior thesis involves creation of a fictional nonprofit organization focused on rock and trail conservation through the lens of rock climbers’ eyes.

Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville, was recently elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

