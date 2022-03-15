College news

Dean’s list

Mark D. Smith Jr. was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, where he is a junior. He is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Grant V. Swann, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Villanova University, where he is studying electrical engineering.

Olivia Shenk was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in biological sciences. A 2020 graduate of Donegal High School, she is the daughter of Eric and Donna Shenk, of Mount Joy.

Nicole Weinhold, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at LaSalle University in Philadelphia.

Wilson Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the presidential honor list with a GPA of at least 3.7 for the fall 2021 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Julie Shupp, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, Athens, Ohio.

Alli B. Lovely, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Maine. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Caeli Connolly. Lititz — Colin Fitzgerald, Joey McCracken. Oxford — C.J. Evans-Ralston.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Grace M. Cairns, of Elizabethtown, was named to first honors with a GPA of 3.8 or above. Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, was named to second honors with a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi. They are Matthew Idoeta, and Annelise Seubert, both of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. Students named to the president’s list are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Savannah Lied. Elizabethtown — Anna Bert. Lancaster — Elizabeth Adams, Dominic France, Bethany Kao, Ashton Mccullough, Hannah Good. Gia Hetrick, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list.

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University for performing at a superior level in their coursework. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Victoria Brabazon, Kristen Kenneff, Ashley Kreider, Shaun Meyers, Nitza Rodriguez, Josh Zimmerman. Mountville — Kailey Wahlberg.

Area students were among those named to the honor lists for the fall 2021 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Students named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Amanda Franz, Lindsay Nicklas, Jenna Romberger, Emily Wolfe. Lancaster — Zachary Brubaker. Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Kimiye Wenger. Manheim — Brayden Groff. Morgantown — Emily Cone. New Holland — Adam Hershey, Jeremy Hershey. Paradise — Rachel Hershey, Sarah Hershey. Washington Boro — Matthew Julian. Students named to the dean’s list with 3.5 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Brandon Fisher. Conestoga — Hannah Adams. Elizabethtown — Micah Zell. Lancaster — Abbigail Paterson, Carl Weaver, Aaron Whetzel, Madelyn Whetzel. Lititz — Luke Roche, Evan Lyon. Morgantown — Kaitlyn Brown, Bradford Hoffman.

