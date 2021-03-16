College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2020 from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. Michael Boerman, of Mohnton, received a Master of Science in economics. Joseph Deerin, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors.

Dean’s list

Andrew Sudbrack was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, where he is majoring in software development and information management. A 2019 graduate of Pequea Valley High School, he is the son of Cecil and Sharon Sudbrack, of New Holland.

William Briegel, of Conestoga, was named to the president’s honors list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut.

Benjamin Myers, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Thomas Burroughs, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the term ending Jan. 31, 2020, at Bethel University, McKenzie, Tennessee.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island. They are Emily Schumacher, of Honey Brook; and Molly Stott, of Conestoga.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are Katherine B. Anderton, of Elizabethtown; Tyler J. Eberly, of Denver; Katelyn May Jones, of Lititz; Alexandra N. Paniagua, of Lancaster; and Nupoor P. Patel, of Marietta.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy, was named to the provost’s list with a 4.0 GPA. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Alexandra Johnson, of Elizabethtown; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; Grace Murray, of Lancaster; and Zachary Rago, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Morgan Williams. Elizabethtown — Nathaniel McCloud, Christopher Scharf. Ephrata — Ashley Groff. Lancaster — Vanessa Daniels, Tayler Eynon, Issy Fife, Whitney Finney, Kelly Hester, Jordyn Ney, Rediet Patterson. Lititz — Lexi Pelletier. Pequea — Katrina Faulkner. Reinholds — Olivia Voler. Stevens — Brianna Geesaman.

Honors

Area students were among those who were recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Margaret Vergenes. Lititz — Amelia Fair, Adrienne Haines. Mohnton — Cecelia Weiler. New Holland — Lillie Risser. Nottingham — Olivia Kise. Oxford — Brianna Mazza.

Jonah M. Wood, of Lititz, an engineering CAD technology student at Pennsylvania College of Technology, secured an industry certification related to computer-aided design. Wood passed the SolidWorks Certified Associate exam and obtained SolidWorks CSWA certification. SolidWorks is a solid modeling computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide.

