College news

Honors

Kelly Phan, of Lancaster, is one of 100 students nationwide to be named to Student to Watch 2022 by Graphic Design USA. The annual honors, which recognize undergraduate, graduate and continuing education students, turn the spotlight onto “top students ready to burst on the design scene.” Phan, a senior majoring in graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, is president of the college’s student chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.

West Chester University Honors College student Julie Stinson, of Lancaster, was crowned Miss West Chester University during the 23rd live competition held Feb. 5, 2022. Stinson is a first-year student majoring in business management with a minor in dance performance. Stinson is prepared to spend the upcoming year sharing her platform, Inspire Through the Arts: Music and Arts Education, with the university community as well as the greater Chester County community.

Sarah Leidich, of Mount Joy, is one of seven Lebanon Valley College field hockey student-athletes to be named a 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholar of Distinction. This award is bestowed upon field hockey student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher during the fall semester. Leidich, a graduate of Donegal High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at LVC.

Mackenzie L. Lewis, of Willow Street, was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society on Feb. 22, 2022, at Kutztown University.

Albright College first-year students Maya Burdick, of Ephrata, and Ben Galosi, of Reading, have been recognized by BroadwayWorld for theater performances at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. A graduate of Ephrata Senior High School studying theater at Albright College, Burdick received a best supporting performer in a musical regional award for her work as Miss Honey in “Matilda, the Musical.” A graduate of Wilson High School studying theater and arts administration at Albright College, Galosi received a best performer under 18 years old regional award for his work as Christopher Boone in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” BroadwayWorld regional awards are the largest theater audience awards, with more than 100 cities participating worldwide. The 2021 regional awards honor productions between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Area student-athletes were among those on the Lebanon Valley College field hockey team to have been named to the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad. They are Sarah Leidich, of Mount Joy; and Madeline Reider, of Lititz.

East Stroudsburg University’s Student Activity Association in conjunction with the Student Government Association hosted their annual Student Organization Award Banquet on Feb. 23, 2022. The Student Pennsylvania State Education Association was named the student organization most involved in fundraising. Abigail Becker, of Robesonia, is a member of that group. William Been, of Ephrata, is a member of two organizations honored: Rotaract, which was named most active in the community; and The Hospitality Tourism Management Club, which received the Educational Program Award.

