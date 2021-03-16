College news

Honors

Area students were among physical therapist assistant students who earned their pins in fall 2020 at Central Penn College’s Lancaster Center. They have completed their internship requirements to earn their associate degree and enter the workforce. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata— Brittany Weaver. Lancaster — Anjali Mahajan, Matthew Mangus. Lititz — Justin Hammerstone, Nathaniel Randazzo. Mountville — Nicholas McCarty. Willow Street — Lisa Moore.

Area students were among Allied Health students who have been pinned, symbolizing the successful completion of the academic portion of their program, at Central Penn College, Summerdale, in fall 2020. They have completed their internship requirements to earn their associate degree and enter the workforce. They are listed with their hometowns and degree. Bainbridge — Kaylee Hunter, physical therapist assistant. Elizabethtown — Amanda Auker, medical assisting; Ashleigh Matter, medical assisting. Gap — Ryleigh Kurtz, physical therapist assistant. Holtwood — Haley Garber, occupational therapy assistant. Lancaster — Kaitlyn Aukamp, occupational therapy assistant; David To, major not provided. Lititz — Sara Holtz, occupational therapy assistant; Trevor Kolp, physical therapist assistant. Manheim — Amber Cassel, occupational therapy assistant; Jaime Yoder, occupational therapy assistant. Marietta — Holly Willing, physical therapist assistant. Mount Joy — Amanda Ellenberger, occupational therapy assistant. Oxford — Shannon Martin, physical therapist assistant. Refton — Marissa Rabold, physical therapist assistant. Washington Boro — Patrick Navin, physical therapist assistant.

