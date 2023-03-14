College news

Graduations

Mark Reth graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh on Dec. 17, 2022. A 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Pamela and Myron Reth, of Lancaster.

Malory Loula, of Manheim Township, earned a Master of Accounting degree from the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University in December 2022. Loula is a 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2022 from George Fox University, Newberg, Oregon. Michael Badriaki, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Leadership in global perspectives. Shannon Graybill, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology & mental health studies.

Joshua Meyer, of East Petersburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in fall 2022 from Missouri State University, Springfield, Missouri.

Andrew Jordan, of Landisville, earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Grove City College on Dec. 6, 2022.

Kendall Martin, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Science in television-radio from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, in December 2022.

Dean’s list

Carter Snavely, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he is majoring in architectural technology. A 2020 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Caleb Horning earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Cairn University, where he is a senior majoring in health and physical education. A 2018 graduate of Cocalico High School, he is the son of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Abby Horning earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Cairn University, where she is a junior majoring in elementary education. A 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Wilson Zhou, of Columbia, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Bryce Holbritter, Bioncia Hooper, Patrick Palma. Lancaster — Kaeleigh King, Zakkary Wiest. Mohnton — Christopher Jacobs, Joseph Morrell. Peach Bottom — Nathan Becker.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Darren Main, Conor Meise. Elizabethtown — Jason Brandt, Megan Gray. Ephrata — Elizabeth Martin. Lancaster — Savannah Byers, Michael Rogers, Titus York. Leola — Joshua Mathiot. Lititz — Aidan Buckwalter, Aaron Lielbriedis, Paul Peachey. Mount Joy — Kamryn Mummau. Mountville — Timothy Hermansen. New Holland — Justin Arment. Quarryville — Gavin Landis, Jalen Landis, Owen Landis.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland. Columbia — Johnes Lehmer. Conestoga — Trinity Cover. East Petersburg — Sage Barnhart. Elizabethtown — Madelyn Nagel, Julee Wells. Lancaster — Calvin Morris. Quarryville — Gabrielle Dolan. Reinholds — Allison Dickson. Willow Street — Sidney Brinkman.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Earning second honors with a 3.5 to 3.79 GPA were Grace M. Cairns, of Elizabethtown; Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster; and Ben D. Spencer, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Widener University, Chester. Katelyn Steinhart, of Lancaster, earned president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA. Students earning dean’s list honors with a 3.5 or higher GPA are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Ronald Davis. East Earl — Madison Reeser. Elizabethtown — Matthew Piermattei. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Lancaster — Jackson Casey, Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Ian Herr, Brian Hoffman, Jacob Kopelman, Kathryn Labezius, Shawn Larroza, Katelyn Steinhart. Landisville — Nicholas Shoffler. Lititz — Cooper Eckert, Charles Graupera, Lindsay Quinn. Mohnton — Nicholas Trinkley. Nottingham — Nicole Gomez. Oxford — Julianna Salvadore, Christina Pluretti. Reinholds — Maria DeTrempe, Elizabeth Martin. Strasburg — Ashton Spahr. Washington Boro — Alyssa Hean.

Connor Pernice, of Landisville, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

Abby Weiss, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Texas.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York, where she is a junior majoring in art history and environmental studies. Lerner is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.

Area students were among those who earned spots on the honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Mississippi, University, Mississippi. Emily Crumbling, of Columbia, earned chancellor’s honor roll. Lauren Edwards, of Lancaster; and Matthew Idoeta, of Lancaster; earned dean’s honor roll.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts. They are Jack Bruggeman, of New Holland; Rachel Howe, of Morgantown; and Robi Jenik, of Lancaster.

Honors

Area student were among those who earned awards on Feb. 23, 2022, from Central Penn College, Summerdale. Nathaneal Jean-Philippe, of Lancaster, earned the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Leadership. He is majoring in business administration. Briana Riley, of Lancaster, earned the Rosa Parks Award for Academic Excellence. A 4.0 GPA student, she is majoring in surgical technician.

Two area student-athletes were among six members of the Lebanon Valley College field hockey team who were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as Scholars of Distinction. In addition, they were among 13 to have earned spots on the NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad. They are Rebecca Lane, of Elizabethtown, a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; and Sarah Leidich, of Mount Joy, a graduate of Donegal High School, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

Annika Galen, of Ephrata, was one of two members of the Alvernia University field hockey team who were honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as Scholars of Distinction for earning a 3.9 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester.

Area student-athletes were among 15 field hockey team members at Alvernia University to have earned spots on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad. They are Brianna Burkholder, of Denver, who is majoring in communication; Annika Galen, of Ephrata, who is majoring in biochemistry; Olivia Hess, of Leola, who is majoring in biology and physician associate; and Brooke Spezialetti, of Millersville, who is majoring in occupational therapy.

Area student-athletes were recognized Jan. 26, 2023, at Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion, as scholar-athletes. They are Carly J. Fairchild, of Lititz, soccer team, biology major; Hailey Fry, of Mount Joy, women’s swimming and diving, communication major; Connor Booth, of Oxford, baseball, communication major; Trenten McDowell, of Quarryville, football, exploratory major.

Area students have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Haley Hazlett, of Mount Joy; Brooke Henry, of Holtwood; and Emma Redcay, of Columbia.

Area Kutztown University students were among those inducted Feb. 28, 2023, into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. They are Corrie Baker, of Elizabethtown; and Christian De Paulo, of Mohnton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.