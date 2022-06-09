College news

Honors

Patrick John Speitel was awarded his white coat at Temple University’s Kornberg School of Dentistry on April 29, 2022. Patrick has earned the title of student doctor. He is finishing up his second year of dental school with two more years until graduation. Speitel is on scholarship from the United States Army with the rank of second lieutenant. Patrick earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Pittsburgh and is a 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School. He is the son of John and Cathy Speitel, of Manheim Township.

Isaiah Boyer, of Ephrata, was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the International Honor Society in Economics, at the 27th annual Regional Economy Symposium and Student Recognition Dinner at Millersville University on April 25, 2022. Boyer was named the economics department’s Cornerstone Companies Senior Analyst of the Year, an award presented to the top analyst in the Marauder Fund, Millersville’s Student Investment Fund. Boyer also was the recipient of the Omicron Delta Epsilon Student Research Award for his paper, "Equal Opportunity for All or Helpful to None? Investigating Universal Basic Income's Potential in the U.S."

Kayla Garcia, of Lititz, was named as a Mu Lota Chapter of Lambda Nu inductee at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.

Petra Stanavage, of Lancaster, is one of three Lebanon Valley College students inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national honor society dedicated to the promotion of mathematics and the recognition of students who successfully pursue mathematical understanding.

Area student-athletes were among those honored May 3, 2022, for the 2021-22 seasons at Albright College. Alexandra Pancu, of Robesonia, earned the MVP and Most Outstanding First-Year Athlete award as a member of the women’s tennis team. A graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, Pancu is studying fashion/design and merchandising. Stephen Shelley, of Willow Street, earned the Neal Harris Academic Excellence Award as a member of the football team. A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg Senior High School, Shelley is studying history, political science and secondary education.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. Elizabethtown — Caeli Connolly, University of Maine; Victoria Tredinnick, Queens University of Charlotte. Lancaster — Janis Jeffreys, Widener University. Lititz — Marykate Drury, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Nottingham — Ryan Kimball, The Citadel.

Area students were among those who recently were inducted into the Sigma Alpha Pi honor society at Lebanon Valley College. They are Carter Higginbotham, of Denver; Eve Jeffries, of Marietta; Abigail Jordan, of Oxford; Abigail Nagle, of Willow Street; Keegan Simmons, of Akron; Petra Stanavage, of Lancaster; Emilie Thibeault, of Paradise; Brian Tran, of Columbia.

Area students were among those who recently were inducted into Psi Chi honor society, the national honor society for students who are psychology or neuroscience majors or psychology minors, at Lebanon Valley College. They are Julia Forsythe, of Lititz; Jordan Stum, of Holtwood; and Halie Wurts, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those presented with social sciences awards at Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and awards. Denver — Michael Borkert, Sociology and Criminal Justice Research Award. Elizabethtown — Ryan Dennehy, Phi Alpha Theta and the James T. Reilly ’61 Award in Political Science. Ephrata — Alyssa Matheus, Design, Media & Technology Academic Achievement Award. Lititz — Rachel Aukamp, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration; Joshua Weaver, Achievement Award in Economics. Manheim — Eliana Shenk, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration. Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, Accreditation Council for Business Schools & Programs David V. Rudd Award. Newmanstown — Kristie Houck, Senior Award for Academic Excellence in Sociology.

