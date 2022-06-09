College news

Graduations

Caroline Ivy Dubroff Ulrich earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Franklin & Marshall College on May 14, 2022. Ulrich, an honors list student from Lancaster, was a joint film and media studies/government major and was named the recipient of the Edwin D. Eshleman Memorial Fund Award, presented to the highest-ranking political science major who was domiciled in Lancaster County. Ulrich was also a four-year member of the varsity women’s tennis team, playing at both singles and doubles, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Marcy Dubroff and Steve Ulrich, of Lancaster.

Jeanessa Eshleman, of Akron, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Social Work from Lancaster Bible College on May 13, 2022. She was co-valedictorian, awarded the Phi Alpha Honor Society and Theology academic awards.

Christy Bender, of Pittsburgh, recently graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences with a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics. A 2014 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, she received her Bachelor of Science in public health from Slippery Rock University in 2018. She is the daughter of Loren and Judy Bender, of New Holland.

Carli Costello graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tampa on May 7, 2022, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business management and minors in both English and history. While at the University of Tampa, Costello was nominated as a Royal Roads finalist, was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma and invited to be a member of Phi Kappa Phi. She was also named to the dean’s list every semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.87. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, Costello grew up in Manheim Township.

Christopher Martenson, of Lititz, received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022.

Ganga Acharya, of Manheim, received an Associate of Science in general studies this spring from Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Corey Copeland, of Mount Joy, graduated on May 6, 2022, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Hana Paige Musser, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2022.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania held its First World Graduation Ceremony on April 26, 2022, sponsored by the BU Multicultural Center. The bi-annual First World ceremony is celebrated each fall and spring to congratulate the achievements of BU’s multicultural students at the baccalaureate and graduate degree levels. Andrea Acosta, of Lititz; and Mayelin Santiago, of Manheim; were among this semester’s 19 graduates.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Utah State University, Logan, Utah. The graduates are from USU’s statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Donald Benkendorf, of Willow Street, received a Doctor of Philosophy in ecology. Paulie Dryden, of Lancaster, received a Master of Social Work. James Michalski, of Nottingham, received an Associate of Science in general studies.

Area students were among those who graduated May 1, 2022, from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are Katherine Banks Anderton, of Elizabethtown, degree in exercise science; Sarah Patricia Baldauff, of Landsiville, degree in exercise science; and Katelyn May Jones, of Lititz, a degree in psychology.

Area students were among those who graduated with doctor of physical therapy degrees at Lebanon Valley College on May 13 and 14, 2022. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Amanda Latshaw. Lancaster — Cassandra Swope. Landisville — Lindsey Zulkosky. Lititz — Madelyn Kuhns, Lauren Suydam. Reinholds — Kyana Hamilton.

Area students were among those who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 8, 2022. They are listed with their hometowns. Fall 2021 Graduates, whose degrees were conferred in December 2021, were invited to participate in the ceremony. Bainbridge — Alexandra Hartman. Blue Ball — Brock Kauffman. Lancaster — Shannon Campbell, Blake Miller. Leola — Anthony Torreullas. Manheim — Hannah Barbush. Mohnton — Felicia McAlvage. Mount Joy — Jessica Swingle. Nottingham — Josef Schaefer. Oxford — Rebecca Jordan.

