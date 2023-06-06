College news

Dean’s list

Gabriella Root, of Landisville, earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for both the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters of her freshman year at California University Penn West, where she competed on the swim team and received Vulcan of the Week.

Gavin Clausen, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Richmond.

Angela Savoca, a 2020 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Johnson & Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island, where she is studying hospitality management. She is the daughter of Joseph and Debra Savoca, of Lancaster.

Laura Maxwell, of Elizabethtown, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Elizabethtown College.

Area students were among those who earned a spot on the honors list for the spring 2023 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. They are Erin Callahan, of Manheim; and Danna Yerkes, of Lititz.

David K. Kamwanga, of Landisville, earned chancellor’s honor roll with honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Tennessee, Martin, Tennessee.

Jacob Bronkema, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

Area students were among those who earned a spot on the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Named to the president’s list, with a 3.75 or higher GPA are Daniel Crawford, of New Holland; Susanna Horgen, of East Earl; Matthew Housenga, of Ephrata; and Jonathan Walters, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.00-3.74 GPA are Ivan Karpitskiy, of Denver; and Hannah Wenger, of Denver.

Sarah Bustillo, of Mountville, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Miranda Beidler, Sarah Pereverzoff. Conestoga — Anika Hurst. Lancaster — Ella Brubaker, Mesa Dula, Erica Gordon, Nardos Haile, Maria Longenecker, Hollyn Miller, Jansen Miller, Noah Swartzentruber, Loni Waters. Landisville — Veronica Horst. Leola — Luke Snader. Lititz — Mary Kate Bomberger, Coleman Briguglio, Tanner Haines, Jacob Mathers, Will Stover. Manheim — Sophia Armato, Natalie Cassel, Gene Martin, Aden Weybright. Mount Joy — Naaman Hedge. New Holland — Rodney Stoltzfus.

Anissa Mohler, of Ephrata, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Belhaven University, Jackson, Mississippi.

Area undergraduate students were among those who earned a spot on the honors lists for the winter 2022-23 term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Students earning president’s list honors with a 3.7 and above GPA are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Sam Schreiner, Joylynn Valdes. Conestoga — Haley Gerberich. Denver — Naleah Sauder. Elizabethtown — Collin Good, Dustin Tushek. Ephrata — Dejanelle Abel, Michelle Jenkins, Jordan Shirk. Lancaster — Nicholas Haughery, Rachel Hawk, Matthew Olmeda, Angel Rivera, Kaitlin Skiles, Valerie Spencer. Lititz — Zachary Cochis, Christopher Harwick, Grace Taylor. Manheim — Devin Criswell. Marietta — Jennifer Hall. Mohnton — Ashley Miller. Mount Joy — Megan Stitzel. Mountville — Victoria Dao. New Holland — Tara Grennan. Oxford — Carrie Carr. Reinholds — Gabriella DiStefano. Willow Street — Kahlil Celotto-Edwards. Earning dean’s list honors with a 3.500 to 3.699 GPA are Lauren Knutson, of Elizabethtown; and Isaac Volpe, of Mount Joy.

