James Joseph Pointer, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Kutztown University.

Abigail Brubaker, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. They are Rory Cantwell, of Lancaster; Samantha Morse, of Ephrata; Martin Stoner, of Quarryville; Katelyn Wiglesworth, of Landisville; and Katelyn Yoder, of Manheim.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Ashley Parry, of New Holland; Cameo Powell, of Oxford; and Kyle Weeks, of Narvon.

Area students were among those who were named to the honor lists for the spring 2023 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Students earning a spot on the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Jesse Fellenbaum. Elizabethtown — Elena Hatfield, Emily Wolfe. Honey Brook — Julianna Norris. Lancaster — Zachary Brubaker, Sarah Etter, Abbigail Paterson, Donovan Thomann. Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Evan Lyon, Kimiye Wenger. Manheim — Brayden Groff. Morgantown — Kaitlyn Brown, Emily Cone, Bradford Hoffman. New Holland — Adam Hershey, Kaitlyn Sensenig. Paradise — Sarah Hershey. Earning a spot on the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.74 GPA are Jeremiah Hetrick, of Millersville; Lindsay Nicklas, of Elizabethtown; and Kacy Robinson, of Elizabethtown.

Bryce Behmer, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Wallace Community College, Dothan, Alabama.

Area students were among those who were named to the honor lists for the spring 2023 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown, earned president’s list honors with a 3.90 GPA or higher. Students who earned dean’s list honors with a 3.50 GPA or higher are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Kiersten Hostetter, of Lancaster; Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; Connor Naugle, of Mohnton; and Sydney Shepos, of Lancaster.

n Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio. They are Morgan Chmielenski, of Honey Brook; Denis Harkin, of Lancaster; and Syd McMillin, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College. Students earning dean’s list with high distinction with a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0 are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Grace Forry. East Earl — Alarie Hurst. Elizabethtown — Owen Gensemer, Julia Sikora. Lancaster — Doug Bell, Alex Blank, Lancaster, Sarah Jacob, Natalie Krahulik, Noah Lawler, Andrea Mealy, Wesley Morgan. Lititz — Vince Clay. Millersville — Abby Plank. Mount Joy — Austin Hollinger, Clark Mummau, Audrey Seymour. Quarryville — Joshua Petersheim. Willow Street — Anne Leaman, Olivia Zook. Students earning dean’s list with distinction with a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Derrick Lambert. Elizabethtown — Brock Belmont, Ava Hatfield, Nate Mehesy. Lancaster — Emily Fiol, Nikki Krahulik, Dylan Weaver. Lititz — Owen Nissley. Morgantown — Johnny Adkins, Kelly Brannan. Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Makenzie Lefever, Natalie Zook. Students earning dean’s list with a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59 are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Tim Forry. Elizabethtown — Lydia DeBruin. Lancaster — Ethan Witmer. Lititz — Emily Kmiec, Chase Yarberough. Millersville — Ethan Plank. Morgantown — Luke Culbert. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Becca Webb. Mountville — Henry Zavalick. Quarryville — Andrew Craig. Willow Street — Andrew Wittemann.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Juniata College, Huntingdon. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Lauren Metzger. Elizabethtown — Axel Grater, Connor Krisko. Ephrata — Lily Moore. Lancaster — Grant Lorelli, Talia Smith, Shayla Lapp, Kelliann Drummond. Landisville — Alexa Neiderer. Lititz — Zachary Henshaw, Alexsandra Sanna, Micah Bomberger, Makenna Hartz, Payton Miller. Millersville — Maggie Eckroat, Julia Young. Mount Joy — Blake Cassel. New Providence — Haleigh Bauer. Ronks — Francesca Satiro. Strasburg — Sydney Weichler. Willow Street — Karissa Hirt.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Moravian University, Bethlehem. They are Angelique Lee, of Ephrata; Meghan Myers, of Lancaster; and Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Misericordia University, Dallas. They are Chloe Hain, of Lititz; Madelyn Heidlauf, of Mount Joy; Olivia Reichert, of Lancaster; Jude Unitis, of Atglen; and Ryan Zuch, of Mount Joy.

Aiden Pavlek, of Stevens, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Elizabeth Heberlig, of Elizabethtown, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Thiel College, Greenville.

Nicholas Jones, of Peach Bottom, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

Thomas Mancuso, of Lititz, earned a spot on the honor roll for the spring 2023 semester at McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas.

