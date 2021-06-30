College news

Graduations

Jackson T. Stallone, of Mount Joy, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in cyber operations and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant. At the academy Stallone was a member of the Army Navy Ball Run Team and served as plebe summer company commander.

Victoria Figueroa, of Mount Joy, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State York, and was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Jaime Reel graduated with a master’s degree in biology from St. Joseph’s University on May 22, 2021. She is a 2017 graduate of West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology. She is employed as a scientific project manager by Discovery Life Sciences. Jaime is the daughter of David and Kelly Reel, of Conestoga.

Ryan Ulrich, of Lancaster, earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., in May 2021. A graduate of Hempfield High School and Franklin & Marshall College, he is the son of Marcy Dubroff and Steven Ulrich, of Lancaster.

Marcy Dubroff, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Arts in community-based education and leadership from Stevenson University, Maryland, in May 2021. Dubroff earned a bachelor degree from Cornell University and is employed by The POGIL Project.

Dean’s list

T. Joseph Jordan V, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester with a 3.8 overall GPA for his freshman year at Georgian Court University, Lakewood, New Jersey, where he is majoring in accounting. He is a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Caroline Ulrich, of Lancaster, was named to the honors list for the spring 2021 semester at Franklin & Marshall College. A rising senior double majoring in film and government and a member of the women’s tennis team, she was also named to the Centennial Conference spring all-academic honor roll. A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Marcy Dubroff and Steven Ulrich, of Lancaster.

Honors

The Southern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce has awarded $500 scholarships to graduating seniors in Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco and Penn Manor school districts. The scholarships are awarded annually to students in the districts who will pursue a career in business through post-secondary education or by starting a business of their own. The 2021 recipients are Jack Swarr, from Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Faith Redcay, from the Solanco School District; and Daniel Bowman, from Penn Manor School District. The chamber obtains funding for the scholarships through its annual shredding event. Local residents, businesses and organizations are invited to bring their sensitive and confidential paper-based materials for shredding to the event. All shredded material is recycled. Donations are encouraged and are used to fund the annual college scholarships. The next shredding event is being planned for fall.

