College news

Graduations

Tanner Simet received a Bachelor of Science in health policy and administration from Penn State University on May 9, 2021. A 2017 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of John and Wendi Simet, of Manor Township.

Area students were among those who graduated from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, during three separate graduation programs April 30-May 1, 2021. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Hannah Fellenbaum, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Denver — Elizabeth Depew, Doctor of Pharmacy. Elizabethtown — Justin Hoover, Bachelor of Arts in social studies, education-integrated; Benjamin Sheard, Bachelor of Arts in marketing. Lancaster — Breanna Beers, Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology; Noah Davis, Bachelor of Science in information technology, management. Lititz — Andrew Herr, Bachelor of Arts in visual communication, design. Mount Joy — Taylor Noll, Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education. Mountville — Shelby Parschauer, Bachelor of Arts in language arts, education-integrated. Reinholds — Jacob Grasser, Doctor of Pharmacy.

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher are Breanna Beers, of Lancaster; Zachary Brubaker, of Lancaster; Amanda Franz, of Elizabethtown; Selena Gerlach, of Lititz; Jeremy Hershey, of New Holland; Adam Hershey, of New Holland; Rachel Hershey, of Paradise; Sarah Hershey, of Paradise; Lindsay Nicklas, of Elizabethtown; Abbigail Paterson, of Lancaster; Benjamin Sheard, of Elizabethtown; and Emily Wolfe, of Elizabethtown. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.74 GPA are Noah Davis, of Lancaster; Sarah Etter, of Lancaster; Brayden Groff, of Manheim; James Knapp, of Washington Boro; and Luke Roche, of Lititz.

Honors

Area students were among those who received departmental awards this year at Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and awards. Atglen — Christian Lantz, Owen A. Moe Biochemistry Award. Columbia — Faith Roberts, Pickwell Memorial Music Award. East Earl — Travis Fischer, Sociology and Criminal Justice Research Award. Denver — Alissa Martin, Undergraduate Award in Environmental Chemistry from the American Chemical Society Division of Environmental Chemistry. Elizabethtown — Ryan Dennehy, The John M. Holbrook ’72 Memorial Award; Dylan Keeports, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration; Braydon Shuck, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration; Kaitlyn Welch, David A. Hoffman M.D. Memorial Prize. Ephrata — Anna Weaver, The Dahlberg Chemistry Award. Kirkwood — Patrick Hodgson, Sophomore Achievement Award in Chemistry. Lancaster — Kyra Sangrey, Outstanding Senior Award from the American Institute of Chemists. Landisville — Caitlyn Snavely, Alumni Scholarship. Lititz — Evan Crawford, Owen A. Moe Biochemistry Award; Joshua Croyle, Senior Award for Academic Excellence in Criminal Justice; Tyler Gerhart, Sociology and Criminal Justice Research Award; Tyler Hoover, Max F. Lehman Memorial Mathematics Award. Manheim — Bryce Eberly, Alumni Scholarship, Cloyd H. Ebersole Scholarship. Mohnton — Brooke Showalter, Barbara June Kettering Award. Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration. New Holland — Ethan Horning, Deborah Moore Award in Music; Joshua Houck, Alice Evers Burtner Memorial Award. Newmanstown — Kristie Houck, Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry from the American Chemical Society Division of Inorganic Chemistry. Ronks — Isabella Calderone, Mund Scholarship, The Dean Rosemary Yuhas Award. Stevens — Mason Klaus, C.F. Joseph Tom Senior Award in Economics. Willow Street — Kaitlyn Reed, The James T. Reilly '61 Award in Political Science.

