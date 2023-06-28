College news

Graduations

Reghan Lieberman, of Landisville, graduated magna cum laude from Penn State University’s Schreyer Honors College, with a bachelor in psychology. In fall 2023, she will begin a master’s program in social work at the University of Pittsburgh.

Marc Eran Denlinger, of Manheim, earned a Master of Science in cardiovascular perfusion from Thomas Jefferson University on May 11, 2023.

Mary Elizabeth Wagner graduated from the Lew Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University with a Bachelors of Arts in public relations and earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester with a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Jim and Lori Wagner, of Lancaster.

Ryan Minnich, of Elizabethtown, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2023, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in cognitive science with a concentration in computation and cognition with minors in philosophy, psychology, and classical studies. He’s been on the dean’s list every semester. Ryan was chosen as the flag bearer for the cognitive science major, a prestigious honor, during the graduation ceremony.

Army ROTC cadet Trent D. Martin, of Brownstown, earned a bachelor’s in construction management in May 2023 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Martin will begin his U.S. Army Reserve service in the Quartermaster Corps. The Penn College Army ROTC program is part of the Bald Eagle Battalion, headquartered at Lock Haven University, which hosted the commissioning ceremony.

Area students were among those who graduated May 21, 2023, from The University of Scranton. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023. Megan N. Dennis, of Denver, earned a Master of Science in human resources management; Rizwan Khan, of Millersville, earned a Master of Business Administration in accounting and enterprise resources planning; Alison M. Pijar, of Leola, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration.

Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2023, from Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Columbia — Tim Forry, Bachelor of Science in conservation biology. Denver — Shayne Zigich, Bachelor of Arts in history. Elizabethtown — Lydia DeBruin, Bachelor of Science in social work. Lancaster — Emily Fiol, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Nikki Krahulik, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; CJ Saylor, Bachelor of Science in management; Mark Wilhelm, Bachelor of Science in entrepreneurship. Morgantown — Kelly Brannan, Bachelor of Science in biology/health. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Bachelor of Arts in computer science; Clark Mummau, Bachelor of Arts in biblical and religious studies and christian ministries; Becca Webb, Bachelor of Arts in christian ministries and biblical and religious studies. Strasburg — Neva O’Bannon, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Karlee E. Grudi, of Elizabethtown, earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 19, 2023. Grudi is the daughter of Kelly and Walt Grudi, of Elizabethtown. She earned Bachelor of Science degrees in both biology and Spanish from Villanova University in 2019. Dr. Grudi is continuing her medical training in internal medicine at Christiana Care, Newark, Delaware.

Area students were among those who graduated May 21, 2023, from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Salmons is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Ben Spencer, of New Holland, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2023, from DeSales University, Center Valley. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Denver — Courtney L. Zwally, Bachelor of Arts in theatre. Ephrata — Bethany N. Eisenhart, Master of Business Administration in a self-designed track. Honey Brook — Kevin Cannon, Master of Business Administration in project management; Kylie E. McNamee, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical studies. Lancaster — Kathryn M. Arnold, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Kathryn A. Levato, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Caitlin E. Mensch, Bachelor of Science in psychology. Lititz — Isabel M. Midcap, Bachelor of Science in psychology. Robesonia — Gabriella S. Torchia, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

