Mark Roberts graduated from The State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a Bachelor of Science in natural resources management and a minor in recreation resources and protected area management. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he was chapter president of the Society for Ecological Restoration Student Association.

Matthew Van Gorden, of Lancaster, graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science in integrated strategic communications on May 19, 2021. He achieved dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometown, degree and honors. Ephrata — Emma Garner, Master of Science in information and library science; Kelsey Means, Master of Science in information and library science; Haley Schaller, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology, summa cum laude. Landisville — Kassandra Bennett, Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology. Willow Street — Alyssa Davies, Master of Education with technology concentration.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Spencer Haiges, of Lancaster, received a degree in sport and recreation management; Olivia McCoy, of Lancaster, received a degree in media arts and design.

Area students were among those who graduated May 8, 2021, from Edinboro University. Zachary R. Bennett, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Sydney R. Dundon, of Leola, received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and public relations. Raudel Franco-de-Santos, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Ethan William Martin, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education in teacher leadership. Connor B. Wentworth, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Dale Houser, of Marietta, was named to the president’s list with a GPA between 3.7-4.0 for the spring 2021 semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.

Matthew Mikel Idoeta, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll with a GPA between 3.75-4.0 for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown campus. Jolinda L. Sciscione, of Reamstown, achieved a 4.0 GPA. Other students on the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Georgia A. Boyd-Matic. Ephrata — Logan S. Frey, Tiffany A. Johns. Lancaster — Dandre J. Bell, Victoria L. Mims. Lititz — Abigail P. Bell. Marietta — William Small. Mount Joy — Aaron N. Rugh. Ronks — Alexander R. Markley. Stevens — Colleen D. Lafferty.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Jordan Kelley, of Lititz; and Kara McClure, of Mohnton. Students named to the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Madeline Eby, Alyson Miklos. Lancaster — Drew Ketcham, Meghan Kosmela, Tristan Kruse, Julia Sell. Lititz — Samantha Jones, Elizabeth Van Scoten.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Haley Schaller, Gavin Seidle. Lancaster — Mariana Gerovasilis, Devin Greener. Landisville — Kassandra Bennett. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald, Hailey Fry.

